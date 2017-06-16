Pretty wall designs that you won't be able to resist!

If painted walls are failing to set your home alight, we have some phenomenal bedroom wall covering designs to show you today that will give you a passion for decorating that you never knew you had! Interior designers know how impactful a stunning feature wall can be and we want you to get in on the knowledge as well, so how about coming with us know as we show you a seemingly endless slew of beautiful ideas that will capture the perfect ambience? Consider this fair warning that some of these designs are going to blow your mind and with that cautionary message in place, let's get started!