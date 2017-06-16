Your browser is out-of-date.

Pretty wall designs that you won't be able to resist!

Bedroom, Pixers Pixers Eclectic style bedroom Blue
If painted walls are failing to set your home alight, we have some phenomenal bedroom wall covering designs to show you today that will give you a passion for decorating that you never knew you had! Interior designers know how impactful a stunning feature wall can be and we want you to get in on the knowledge as well, so how about coming with us know as we show you a seemingly endless slew of beautiful ideas that will capture the perfect ambience? Consider this fair warning that some of these designs are going to blow your mind and with that cautionary message in place, let's get started!

1. Pastel hearts really up the romance-factor of a bedroom!

Pastel hearts Pixers Eclectic style bedroom Multicolored pastel,pastels,hearts,serenity,rose,wall mural,wallpaper
2. Well, we do all like to be beside the seaside!

Sea Side Pixers Modern Bedroom Multicolored beach,sea,ocean,wall mural,wallpaper
3. What a way to relive a favorite holiday, every day!

Bliss Pixers Classic style bedroom Beige mosque,turkey,istanbul,wall mural,wallpaper
4. You really can have stripes AND spots you know!

Stripes and Squares Pixers Minimalist bedroom Multicolored pattern,wall mural,wallpaper
5. Pretty pebbles add a natural and calming vibe.

Mexican Pebbles Pixers Eclectic style bedroom Blue pebbles,stones,stone,wall mural,wallpaper
6. You'd never need a lakeside cabin with this wall design!

Lake Pixers Scandinavian style bedroom Multicolored mountains,lake,snow,nature,wall mural,wallpaper
7. The tide really is high, and stunning, here!

Beach Pixers Modern Bedroom Multicolored beach,sea,ocean,sand,sunset,wall mural,wallpaper
8. How about a touch of the east? Lovely!

Cherry blossom Pixers Asian style bedroom Purple/Violet japan,japanese,cherry,blossom,wall mural,wallpaper
9. Fun and a little rustic, what an eye-catching design!

Folk Pixers Country style bedroom Multicolored wall mural,wallpaper,folk,birds,flowers,slavic
10. Fancy some fabulous ferns? We do!

Green&Yellow Pixers Tropical style bedroom Multicolored leaves,tropical,jungle,wall mural,wallpaper
11. Birds of a feather flock together, so your friends will copy this wall!

Birds Pixers Classic style bedroom Beige birds,wall mural,wallpaper,sky
12. Nothing guarantees your zen like a mandala wall!

Oriental Mosaic Pixers Colonial style bedroom Multicolored moroccan,mosaic,tiles,wall mural,wallpaper
13. Tap into your inner winter bunny with this frosty design.

Rime Pixers Scandinavian style bedroom Multicolored wall mural,wallpaper,frost,rime,winter
14. Could this be perfect for all you Harry Potter fans? Hedwig on your wall!

Owl Pixers Eclectic style bedroom Grey owl,owls,bird,wall decal,wall mural,wallpaper
15. We're dotty for this warm and neutral style!

Parisian style Pixers Classic style bedroom Beige dots,wall mural,wallpaper
16. Moody and atmospheric… perfect for a sexy bedroom!

Clouds Pixers Industrial style bedroom Blue clouds,cloud,sky,wall mural,walpaper
17. How about summer every day? Wow!

Coast Pixers Minimalist bedroom Blue coast,blue,cloud,clouds,wall mural,wallpaper
18. You'd never need plants in this nature-inspired bedroom!

Dandelions Pixers Eclectic style bedroom Green dandelions,dandelion,meadow,wall mural,wallpaper
19. Perfect for some bedtime world travel planning!

Treasure Map Pixers Eclectic style bedroom Beige map,maps,travel,wall mural,wallpaper
20. What an easy way to tap into the shabby chic trend!

Shabby Chic Pixers Classic style bedroom Multicolored flowers,roses,pattern,wall mural,wallpaper
21. Monochrome florals? SO stylish and Parisienne!

Spring Flowers Pixers Rustic style bedroom Black flowers,wall mural,wallpaper
22. Oooh, the look of natural wood, with none of the expense!

White boards Pixers Scandinavian style bedroom Grey wood,wall mural,wallpaper
For some extra wow-factor wallpaper, check out this article: Wonderful wallpaper to wow your guests.

Did you spot a motif that you loved here?

