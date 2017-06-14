Contemporary design? This house redefines it!

We've seen some contemporary homes in our time, but today, we might have the one that totally redefines the style as we know it! The architects that designed and oversaw the completion of this simply staggering home must be patting themselves on the back… we know we would be if we could take the credit for such an innovative and cool property and we can't wait to show you around. We won't drone on with lots of chatting though, so how about we introduce you to some unmissable elements and then simply sit back and let you enjoy the pictures, which say so much more than we ever could? Let's go!
Boxy, beautiful and bright, this facade is literally everything that we assume contemporary homes will be, but with a little something extra! Structural roof elements add in nuances of extra style and just look how open and free the interior looks, as you gaze through all of the gorgeous glazing!
The double height space here is utterly charming! Talk about an open-plan living and dining room with a difference!
Is this, or is this not, one of the most delightful teen bedrooms that you've ever seen? We love the colorful bed linen and the funky light fixture, not to mention that view!
We never thought we'd be those people that got so excited about staircases, but how could you not ADORE this one? It looks like it is simply floating in place!
Spin around and you can appreciate just how much of an impact a glazed wall is having. We'd need a sofa on the landing, just to appreciate the wooden stairs and the garden views!
Even the more internal stairs are still beautiful, thanks to glass safety rails and understated design!
Can you imagine this being the lead in to your kitchen? The bronze-toned wall is amazing, complete with an inset shelf and there looks to be an enormous island in situ as well! Gorgeous!
Have you ever seen wood-clad interior walls used to such incredible effect? Look at the golden tones that radiate out! They are just mind-blowing and emit such warmth and contemporary motifs!
Hello! What a luxurious, spacious and elegant bathroom! The use of more rich wood ties the space into the rest of the house and the use of marble has really elevated the look to new levels of contemporary, yet timeless, chic!
We're not going to try and teach you how to suck eggs here, so we'll let you decipher the plans yourself, but just be sure to look out for the subterranean garage, huge kitchen and central staircases. Honestly, once you see how everything is laid out in this home, you'll love how it translates into a generous and perfectly planned contemporary palace!
For more contemporary home inspiration, take a look at this article: A contemporary home that didn't skimp on the luxury.