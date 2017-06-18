Your browser is out-of-date.

Light up your home with some quirky style!

SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY
SERVOMUTO , Servomuto Servomuto HouseholdAccessories & decoration
Room decorators, designers and lighting professionals all agree that stylish illumination can go a long way in adding a zing to the home spaces. Be it a table-lamp, pendant light, wall lighting or a part of decor, a bit of quirk brings undeniable charm to the living spaces. On the wooden side-table of your bedroom, walls of your living room, your work station in the home-office, or simply the intricate chandelier above that mahogany dining table, a quirky lamp fills up the spaces bedecked in any style of interior design- modern, classic, eclectic, Asian, rustic, etc.- with ample modishness.

Today homify brings to you 8 such wonderful ideas of quirky lighting wherein lamps in unusual designs & formats amp up the visual appeal manifolds, bestowing oodles of radiant charm. Curious? Take a good look!

1. Dapper definition of luminous style.

Servomuto
Servomuto

Servomuto
Servomuto
Servomuto

2. Shaped with colorful sass.

Servomuto
Servomuto

Servomuto
Servomuto
Servomuto

Servomuto
Servomuto

Servomuto
Servomuto
Servomuto

Servomuto
Servomuto

Servomuto
Servomuto
Servomuto

3. Poised brilliance based on metal magic.

Servomuto
Servomuto

Servomuto
Servomuto
Servomuto

4. Joyful aqua allure conceals chic dazzle.

Servomuto
Servomuto

Servomuto
Servomuto
Servomuto

5. Coordinated charisma of hues & patterns.

Servomuto
Servomuto

Servomuto
Servomuto
Servomuto

6. The glow of elegant finesse.

Servomuto
Servomuto

Servomuto
Servomuto
Servomuto

7. Floored by bright voguish details.

Servomuto
Servomuto

Servomuto
Servomuto
Servomuto

8. How about this stunning plaid fabric lamp?

Servomuto
Servomuto

Servomuto
Servomuto
Servomuto
Which of these inspiring ideas are you going to take home?

