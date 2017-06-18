Light up your home with some quirky style!

Room decorators, designers and lighting professionals all agree that stylish illumination can go a long way in adding a zing to the home spaces. Be it a table-lamp, pendant light, wall lighting or a part of decor, a bit of quirk brings undeniable charm to the living spaces. On the wooden side-table of your bedroom, walls of your living room, your work station in the home-office, or simply the intricate chandelier above that mahogany dining table, a quirky lamp fills up the spaces bedecked in any style of interior design- modern, classic, eclectic, Asian, rustic, etc.- with ample modishness.

Today homify brings to you 8 such wonderful ideas of quirky lighting wherein lamps in unusual designs & formats amp up the visual appeal manifolds, bestowing oodles of radiant charm. Curious? Take a good look!