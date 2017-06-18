3 one-bedroom apartments that don't skimp on the style!

If you think that small one-bedroom apartments will naturally have so much less space than their larger counterparts, which then necessarily translates into less style, you are so wrong! We've found three amazing apartments, all of which are, technically, small, but are giants in terms of in beautiful motifs. The interior designers that curated the decor schemes here are clearly at the top of their game and regardless of whether you love vibrant color or a more subtle aesthetic, we've found some really piquant inspiration for you, right here! You won't need any extra convincing about the style credentials of one-bedroom apartments, once you've seen these terrific spaces, so let's get started!
CHARMING! Studio apartments can get a bad reputation, for being cramped and a little unsightly, but this one is anything but! A kitchen leads into a spacious living room and dining are and there's a bedroom cordoned off, but still always in view, behind the glazed panels. Just wait until you see a little more!
It's the simplicity of the kitchen that prevents it from being an imposition on the more sociable areas of this apartment! Lovely white subway tiles meet wooden counters and brushed metal accessories with a real aplomb. We love the hanging storage that looks chic and offers a lot of practicality!
You see? You really can't say that this apartment feels small or claustrophobic! There is such an easy division of the room into separate functionalities, thanks to stylish furniture pieces, but we know what it is that you really want to see, so… to the innovative bedroom!
SO charming! Glass walls were a great choice in terms of preventing this bedroom feeling too dark and gloomy and with some colorful bed linen, this is a sunny and fresh space that adds a little life into the rest of the apartment. Love the integrated shelving as well!
Heritage touches and one-bedroom apartments might not always seem like a natural mix, but that's about to change, as this gorgeous home makes the most of every nuance of space and injects heritage charm, retro furniture and fantastic design absolutely everywhere. Seriously, just look at this fireplace, the mirror, the tables… well… just look at everything!
Muted tones are the perfect look for this incredible apartment, especially when you consider that there is parquet flooring throughout and plenty of natural light pouring in! These blue and gray hues offer such a clam and chilled aesthetic that balances the more opulent decor touches so well!
How charming! Ornate cornices, wooden parquet flooring and retro dining furniture all look incredible in this fabulous part of the apartment! It's lovely to see the blue hues being pulled through, to offer better cohesion as well, but for us, it's all about those walls!
You might be thinking that this apartment could have had more than one bedroom, if an office hadn't been created, but when you need one, you can't avoid it! We hardly think that this was a big sacrifice though, given how pretty this study actually is! The funky wall sign is so contemporary and just look at the desk! Wow!
If you liked the previous apartment, prepare to REALLY fall in love with small heritage apartments!Here, we see the lion share of an apartment having been devoted to a charming living room, complete with striking herringbone parquet flooring and a piquant mix of modern and traditional furniture, love the combination of a perspex table and antique leather armchairs!
Wow! What a lovely dining room! A vintage dining table has been wonderfully balanced out with clear chairs and can we take a moment to really enjoy the ceiling height here as well? Gray period doors look wonderful and a gilt mirror is the ideal finishing touch!
What a master bedroom! We would be in heaven if we had a bed this large and though a dark color scheme is a bold move, it works so well here and creates a cozy, flamboyant atmosphere that happily accepts such a dramatic fireplace! This apartment is charm personified!
This bathroom seems so at odds with the rest of the apartment, but we are in love with it! Seriously sleek and almost industrial overtones add in some gorgeous contrast to the warmer and more cozy spaces and the concrete shower cubicle is giving us some real inspiration for a modern bathroom of our own! Amazing!
