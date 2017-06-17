Nursery design ideas to earn you cool parent points!

If you are looking to the future and see a new addition to the family coming soon, then it's time to start thinking about how you will create the perfect nursery! You don't just want a plain, un-engaging space that your little ones won't love, plus, you need to maintain that cool persona and be right up there with the funkiest parents, which is why we want to show you some really fun designs, already created by talented interior designers. Friends and family will be blown away by how trendy and modern your nursery style is, if you take inspiration from any of these glorious rooms, so let's waste no more time and get you ready for parenthood!
look so stylish and yet still fun! The yellow accents really liven things up!
The pastel tones are so fluffy and sweet! Perfect for little ones!
jungle mural! What kids don't love elephants? Plus, imagine all the potential for coordinated soft toys!
bedroom accents! Love these cot designs as well!
and be lovely for a baby, toddler and even a teen! The watercolor vibe is so pretty.
designing and painting a totally custom mural! This room is such a color bonanza!
your nursery really cool, with geometric wall designs! We'd have this in OUR bedroom!
so how about bright white walls and a few cute as a button prints? LOVE the monochrome bed linens too!
for the trendiest kids ever! You can't say it isn't snug and sweet, despite a lack of primary colors!
this nursery is absolutely perfect! White furniture keeps everything so understated as well.
so how about some fun giraffe motifs? This room is just so cute and pretty!
to be the next Picasso, with some artistic wall decals? Can't you see this being a room design that lasts years?
on the creative process? Color-in wallpaper is SO fun and let's them decide how their room looks! Ultimate awesome parent points, guaranteed!
For more kid-friendly inspiration, take a look at this article: Tips on choosing the best of kids furniture.