Nursery design ideas to earn you cool parent points!

Nursery & kids room, Pixers Pixers Nursery/kid’s room
If you are looking to the future and see a new addition to the family coming soon, then it's time to start thinking about how you will create the perfect nursery! You don't just want a plain, un-engaging space that your little ones won't love, plus, you need to maintain that cool persona and be right up there with the funkiest parents, which is why we want to show you some really fun designs, already created by talented interior designers. Friends and family will be blown away by how trendy and modern your nursery style is, if you take inspiration from any of these glorious rooms, so let's waste no more time and get you ready for parenthood!

1. Cute wall decals and an almost monochrome scheme…

Little Friends Pixers Nursery/kid’s room wall mural,wallpaper,kid,child,animals,drawing
Little Friends

look so stylish and yet still fun! The yellow accents really liven things up!

2. What a sweet washing-line decal design!

Rabbit and the laundry Pixers Nursery/kid’s room wall mural,wallpaper,bunny,funny,child,drawing
Rabbit and the laundry

The pastel tones are so fluffy and sweet! Perfect for little ones!

3. Go all out with a vivid…

Big Friend Pixers Nursery/kid’s room wall mural,wallpaper,elephant
Big Friend

jungle mural! What kids don't love elephants? Plus, imagine all the potential for coordinated soft toys!

4. Cupcakes and bright color are the perfect baby…

Adventures of the Rabbit Pixers Nursery/kid’s room wall mural,wallpaper,kid,child,birthday,baloon
Adventures of the Rabbit

bedroom accents! Love these cot designs as well!

5. Now this is a wall design that would stand the test of time…

Blue Tree Pixers Nursery/kid’s room wall mural,wallpaper,child,tree,winter
Blue Tree

and be lovely for a baby, toddler and even a teen! The watercolor vibe is so pretty.

6. Have you got an artistic side? Then you have to consider…

Read me Stories Pixers Nursery/kid’s room wall mural,wallpaper,kid,child,bear,animals,book,reading
Read me Stories

designing and painting a totally custom mural! This room is such a color bonanza!

7. Tap into modern trends by making…

Triangles Pixers Nursery/kid’s room wall mural,wallpaper,kid,child,animals,colors
Triangles

your nursery really cool, with geometric wall designs! We'd have this in OUR bedroom!

8. A simple approach can work so well…

Ferris Wheel Pixers Nursery/kid’s room wall mural,wallpaper,bunny,kid,child,poster
Ferris Wheel

so how about bright white walls and a few cute as a button prints? LOVE the monochrome bed linens too!

9. Now here's a very stylish bedroom…

Smart Rabbit Pixers Modern Kid's Room wall mural,wallpaper,print,poster,bunny,rabbit,kid,child
Smart Rabbit

for the trendiest kids ever! You can't say it isn't snug and sweet, despite a lack of primary colors!

10. All kids love bears, which is why…

Kids room idea Pixers Nursery/kid’s room wall mural,wallpaper,kid,child,teddy,bear,,'
Kids room idea

this nursery is absolutely perfect! White furniture keeps everything so understated as well.

11. Yellow is such a sweet nursey accent hue…

Kids room idea Pixers Modern Kid's Room wall mural,wallpaper,kid,child,giraffe,animals,animals
Kids room idea

so how about some fun giraffe motifs? This room is just so cute and pretty!

12. How about encouraging your little one…

Swirl Pixers Nursery/kid’s room Multicolored swirl,warm colours,pastels,pastel,wall decal,wall mural,wall sticker,wallpaper
Swirl

to be the next Picasso, with some artistic wall decals? Can't you see this being a room design that lasts years?

13. Finally, how about letting your kids in…

Colour your fairytale Pixers Nursery/kid’s room wall mural,wallpaper,drawing,cartoon,friends,animals
Colour your fairytale

on the creative process? Color-in wallpaper is SO fun and let's them decide how their room looks! Ultimate awesome parent points, guaranteed!

For more kid-friendly inspiration, take a look at this article: Tips on choosing the best of kids furniture.

Home renovations: ​7 before and after pictures to stun you!
Are you ready to be the coolest parent on the block?

