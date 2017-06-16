Your browser is out-of-date.

7 interior design pieces that are essential for a stylish home!

homify Modern Kitchen Granite Black
Your tastes are your tastes, but that doesn't mean that there aren't a few must-have items for your home that will transform a pretty space into an undeniably phenomenal home and we are going to tell you what they are! Interior designers are so adept at adding in just the right amount of items and motifs to make a home really dazzle, so we wanted to figure out what their top seven pieces would be and boy oh boy, we feel confident that we've managed it! 

Come with us now as we give you all the inside info and have a think about which items you are currently missing and which you'd like to invest in!

1. Retro furniture items.

mid century inspired entrance hall niche pr Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs Copper/Bronze/Brass Orange Pascoe Interiors,Pascoe,interior design,CHichester,West Sussex,entrance,hall,sofa,mineheart,wallpaper,flos
mid century inspired entrance hall

Even if you only have one small piece of vintage furniture in your living room, it will be more than enough to offer some fantastic contrast to the more contemporary pieces already in situ! If you want to be really on-trend, then look for Danish furniture items.

2. Unavoidable art.

Lexham sitting room homify Modern Living Room Plastic White Shed,Design,interiordesign,interior designer,South Kensington,London,modern,artwork,sweetpea&willow
Lexham sitting room

We don't think that anything brings a home together quite as much as a few large pieces of statement art! Whatever style you like, just go for it and get some culture up on the walls and think about the issue of adding frames or not. They can make a massive difference!

3. Impactful wall mirrors.

grand modern black kitchen diner homify Modern Kitchen Granite Black kitchen,modern,black,chandelier,island,mirror,grand,entertaining
grand modern black kitchen diner

Mirrors, just like art, can transform a room by simply hanging on the wall. Don't simply plump for plain mirrors though, as versions with funky frames are art in themselves! Think about more unusual shapes too, as they will offer a fascinating focal point!

4. Beautiful lamps.

warehouse brick wall bedroom homify Eclectic style bedroom Bricks Brown bespoke,doors,warehouse,padded,lights,eclectic,original,se1,tower bridge
warehouse brick wall bedroom

If you only follow one piece of advice, make it this one! To get the right balance of illumination in your home, you need to layer your lighting, which means lamps, main lights and candles. Coffee and bedside tables are premium real estate for gorgeous lamps, so make them really eye-catching!

5. Incredible area rugs.

Townhouse drawing room niche pr Living room Copper/Bronze/Brass Blue RebekahCaudwell,London,townhouse,drawing room,colour,turquoise,jonathan adler
Townhouse drawing room

A rug can really tie a room together, especially if it is large, colorful or even patterned! Look for deep-pile versions, as they will be able to weather heavy foot traffic and don't forget to always anchor them down underneath some furniture! A floating rug is a huge no-no!

6. Stunning hallway storage.

marble hallway homify Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs Marble White marble,hallway,feature,orchid,console,joinery,led,lighting
marble hallway

If you want a stylish home, you have to have the right levels of organization in place, which naturally means that some sleek hallway storage is a must! Elegant cabinets look wonderful and feature brilliant storage solutions inside and for that extra touch of charm, we suggest that you add some sensor-activated lighting!

7. Restored period features.

sitting dining room homify Living room Stone Blue sitting,dining,room,classic contemporary,muted,blue,chandelier
sitting dining room

Finally, if you live in a period home or a property that has some interesting original features, you have to at least consider restoring them! Things such as traditional fireplaces and decorative cornices are well worth looking after and showcasing, as they help to set your home apart!

For more wonderful design tips, take a look at this article: Hot interior design trends for 2017!

Pretty wall designs that you won't be able to resist!
Which of these items are you keen to install in your home now?

