7 interior design pieces that are essential for a stylish home!

Your tastes are your tastes, but that doesn't mean that there aren't a few must-have items for your home that will transform a pretty space into an undeniably phenomenal home and we are going to tell you what they are! Interior designers are so adept at adding in just the right amount of items and motifs to make a home really dazzle, so we wanted to figure out what their top seven pieces would be and boy oh boy, we feel confident that we've managed it!
Come with us now as we give you all the inside info and have a think about which items you are currently missing and which you'd like to invest in!
Even if you only have one small piece of vintage furniture in your living room, it will be more than enough to offer some fantastic contrast to the more contemporary pieces already in situ! If you want to be really on-trend, then look for Danish furniture items.
We don't think that anything brings a home together quite as much as a few large pieces of statement art! Whatever style you like, just go for it and get some culture up on the walls and think about the issue of adding frames or not. They can make a massive difference!
Mirrors, just like art, can transform a room by simply hanging on the wall. Don't simply plump for plain mirrors though, as versions with funky frames are art in themselves! Think about more unusual shapes too, as they will offer a fascinating focal point!
If you only follow one piece of advice, make it this one! To get the right balance of illumination in your home, you need to layer your lighting, which means lamps, main lights and candles. Coffee and bedside tables are premium real estate for gorgeous lamps, so make them really eye-catching!
A rug can really tie a room together, especially if it is large, colorful or even patterned! Look for deep-pile versions, as they will be able to weather heavy foot traffic and don't forget to always anchor them down underneath some furniture! A floating rug is a huge no-no!
If you want a stylish home, you have to have the right levels of organization in place, which naturally means that some sleek hallway storage is a must! Elegant cabinets look wonderful and feature brilliant storage solutions inside and for that extra touch of charm, we suggest that you add some sensor-activated lighting!
Finally, if you live in a period home or a property that has some interesting original features, you have to at least consider restoring them! Things such as traditional fireplaces and decorative cornices are well worth looking after and showcasing, as they help to set your home apart!
