Home of the week: this cozy apartment!

Today’s homify story celebrates the eclectic architectural design of a contemporary home from the house of Kraków based architects OCH_ACH_CONCEPT. Boasting of cozy comforts, a spacious character & a modern day ambiance singing in elegant tones, this dwelling impresses with its visually sound palette and rich wooden parquet flooring.
Let us take a closer look at this amazing craftsmanship of the master architect team & be inspired!
As you enter this home, you are greeted by the wonder of white & the urbane utility in the hallway. With the wooden parquet flooring, the white details extend an undeniable agelessness that immediately wins you over. The white wardrobe serves as a storage-cum-display cabinet with a shoe rack below. Practical and poised yet simplistic, what a start!
In the spacious & bright open-plan living room, you have the cooking, dining and lounging areas well demarcated by furniture. A white half-partition separates the kitchen island from the dining set almost abutting the kitchen.
With a comfy couch, round glass-topped coffee table, a TV zone and some green relief, the lounging area is absolutely relaxing.
The kitchen space bears a simplistic gray tiled floor, and a white, gray & wood palette for the elements- a really soothing stance.
The sober wooden dining table and the jazzy chairs extend a promise of uncomplicated heartiness.
With overhead storage cabinets and modular features, the snug little kitchen is a visual delight. Smart lighting ensures a convenient working experience.
Look at that wooden benchtop! The perforated tiles forming the backsplash also form the kitchen wall.
This commodious study/ office space is loaded with the natural goodness of woody details that ring in oodles of aesthetic zing into the room. Alongside the whites & grays, the rich wooden tonality imparts an elegant humility to pimp up the space with an air of sincere tranquility. The added jazz of the modern lighting & green decor further amp it up.
What a bedroom! Contemporary, cozy, airy and bright, this room is an assured promise of repose. Did you note those pendant lights? The expansive glass doors and windows open into the balcony outside. This bookcase is no less than a decor piece by itself- chic functional adornment indeed! The green chair and mustard yellow wall add an appealing vibrancy into the room.
Quite a picture of modish comfort! The restrained use of furniture & furnishings lends a graceful openness to the bedroom.
This mini work-space is colorful & visually pleasing; the intricate black table looks somewhat vintage.