Home of the week: this cozy apartment!

Today’s homify story celebrates the eclectic architectural design of a contemporary home from the house of Kraków based architects OCH_ACH_CONCEPT. Boasting of cozy comforts, a spacious character & a modern day ambiance singing in elegant tones, this dwelling impresses with its visually sound palette and rich wooden parquet flooring.

Let us take a closer look at this amazing craftsmanship of the master architect team & be inspired!