Delightful decals to add pizazz to your walls

URBAN WALL ART Wandsticker
We've seen some amazing wallpaper styles that are at the forefront of contemporary interior design right now, but if the idea of hanging sheet upon sheet of fancy paper really doesn't appeal, we have another suggestion for you. Interior designers are making amazing use of wall decals right now, as they offer all the style and fun of statement wallpaper, but with none of the effort, less cost and no permanency! Easy and quick to stick to your walls, decals can transform every room, from your bedroom, right through to your bathroom and as soon as you go off them, they peel straight off, leaving no residue or damage! Sounds too good to be true? Well they're really not, so how about taking a look at a smattering of the styles available right now?

So cute for a family home, filled with love!

BANKSY STREETART: coole Wandsticker
Bronze metallics are the perfect way to liven up white walls!

MUSTER DOTS & FORMEN DIY Wandtattoos
A little geometric never hurt anybody.

MUSTER DOTS & FORMEN DIY Wandtattoos
Glittering dots look so romantic and sweet!

MUSTER DOTS & FORMEN DIY Wandtattoos
How cute is this little decal scene?

MUSTER DOTS & FORMEN DIY Wandtattoos
We love the Scandi vibe of these navy triangle decals.

MUSTER DOTS & FORMEN DIY Wandtattoos
Kids would love a wall of stars!

MUSTER DOTS & FORMEN DIY Wandtattoos
What a fun and bathroom-appropriate bubble motif!

MUSTER DOTS & FORMEN DIY Wandtattoos
Art savants will love this graffiti-inspired design.

BANKSY STREETART: coole Wandsticker
You can go a little crazy, when you know decals aren't permanent.

BANKSY STREETART: coole Wandsticker
Is it just us or are you picking up Banksy vibes here?

BANKSY STREETART: coole Wandsticker
You wouldn't forget to eat your five a day with this in place!

BANKSY STREETART: coole Wandsticker
Decals even work on interior wood!

BANKSY STREETART: coole Wandsticker
Here's something for all you fashionistas!

URBAN WALL ART Wandsticker
Decals don't have to be bright and fluffy!

URBAN WALL ART Wandsticker
Silhouettes on white walls look incredible.

URBAN WALL ART Wandsticker
Want some cool parent points? Then you ned this decal!

URBAN WALL ART Wandsticker
You could even have a custom decal made! Now that's a cool idea!

URBAN WALL ART Wandsticker
For some extra DIY home decor ideas, take a look at this article: 12 Amazing upcycling projects for your home!

Home decor: spice up your home with these decor ideas!
Could wall decals be the perfect decor solution for you?

