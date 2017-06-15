Delightful decals to add pizazz to your walls

We've seen some amazing wallpaper styles that are at the forefront of contemporary interior design right now, but if the idea of hanging sheet upon sheet of fancy paper really doesn't appeal, we have another suggestion for you. Interior designers are making amazing use of wall decals right now, as they offer all the style and fun of statement wallpaper, but with none of the effort, less cost and no permanency! Easy and quick to stick to your walls, decals can transform every room, from your bedroom, right through to your bathroom and as soon as you go off them, they peel straight off, leaving no residue or damage! Sounds too good to be true? Well they're really not, so how about taking a look at a smattering of the styles available right now?