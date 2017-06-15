Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Wonderful wallpaper to wow your guests

press profile homify press profile homify
Commercial, Pixers Pixers Modern Study Room and Home Office Multicolored
Loading admin actions …

There are a few really piquant ways to make your home stand out in a crowd, but ask your friendly neighborhood interior designer and they'll tell you that right now, it's all about the wallpaper! Statement designs, bright colors and perfect placement are all key to getting the most from this simple to install decorating material and the results can be utterly phenomenal. We think you'll be shocked to the core by how different some of the modern designs are, so if you want a living room to lust over, a heavenly hallway or a beguiling bedroom, isn't it about time that you considered one of these OUTRAGEOUS styles… ?

1. Go big with dark florals for a sensational space that has a tropical feel.

Exotic Flowers Pixers Walls Multicolored wall mural,wallpaper,wall decal
Pixers

Exotic Flowers

Pixers
Pixers
Pixers

2. Mural-style wallpaper can be great for reliving travels or highlighting your interests.

Running Time Pixers Modern Walls and Floors wall mural,wallpaper,wall decal
Pixers

Running Time

Pixers
Pixers
Pixers

3. There's nothing to hate about neons, as this beautiful design proves! So invigorating!

Pastel Pineapples Pixers Modern Gym Multicolored wall mural,wallpaper,wall decal
Pixers

Pastel Pineapples

Pixers
Pixers
Pixers

4. Realistic pastel florals? Don't mind if we do!

Vintage Flowers Pixers Walls wall mural,wallpaper,wall decal
Pixers

Vintage Flowers

Pixers
Pixers
Pixers

5. Abstract art has never been easier to include in your home! WOW!

Abstract Lines Pixers Modern Walls and Floors Multicolored wall mural,wallpaper,wall decal
Pixers

Abstract Lines

Pixers
Pixers
Pixers

6. Speaking of art, check out this brushstroke and splatter design!

Acrylic Flowers Pixers Modern Walls and Floors Multicolored wall mural,wallpaper,wall decal
Pixers

Acrylic Flowers

Pixers
Pixers
Pixers

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Repetitive florals bring such a clam feel to a room. Perfect for yoga!

Turquoise Flowers Pixers Country style gym Multicolored wall mural,wallpaper,wall decal
Pixers

Turquoise Flowers

Pixers
Pixers
Pixers

8. Woah! Juicy and zingy, this citrus design is perfect for kitchens!

Sweet Citrus Pixers Modern Study Room and Home Office Multicolored wall mural,wallpaper,wall decal
Pixers

Sweet Citrus

Pixers
Pixers
Pixers

9. Oooh, we are getting serious Scandinavian vibes from this fern design. So chic!

Leaves for hipsters Pixers Modern Study Room and Home Office Multicolored wall mural,wallpaper,wall decal
Pixers

Leaves for hipsters

Pixers
Pixers
Pixers

10. With metallics being so on-trend, how about drawing that into your wallpaper choice?

Dusk in the Jungle Pixers Walls Multicolored wall mural,wallpaper,wall decal
Pixers

Dusk in the Jungle

Pixers
Pixers
Pixers

11. Soft, pastel and geometric is a wallpaper style that will work anywhere!

Abstract triangles Pixers Modern Walls and Floors White wall mural,wallpaper,wall decal
Pixers

Abstract triangles

Pixers
Pixers
Pixers

12. With Kilim rugs being so fashionable, how about some woven inspiration?

Ethnic story Pixers Modern Gym Multicolored wall mural,wallpaper,wall decal
Pixers

Ethnic story

Pixers
Pixers
Pixers

13. Monochrome geometrics make for the most striking home office! Business AND fun!

New Black Pixers Modern Study Room and Home Office Black wall mural,wallpaper,wall decal
Pixers

New Black

Pixers
Pixers
Pixers

14. Tropical brights are so energetic and vibrant! Imagine this in a kid's room!

In the jungle Pixers Tropical style gym Multicolored wall mural,wallpaper,wall decal
Pixers

In the jungle

Pixers
Pixers
Pixers

15. Cityscape wallpaper would be SO good for meeting areas, don't you think?

Big City Life Pixers Modern Walls and Floors Multicolored wall mural,wallpaper,wall decal
Pixers

Big City Life

Pixers
Pixers
Pixers

16. Pastel pink patterns make for a flirty and romantic space.

Love is in the air Pixers Study/office Pink wall mural,wallpaper,wall decal
Pixers

Love is in the air

Pixers
Pixers
Pixers

17. Turquoise? Palms? What a combination!

Tropical Office Pixers Study/office Turquoise wall mural,wallpaper,wall decal
Pixers

Tropical Office

Pixers
Pixers
Pixers

18. How groovy is this 60s inspired wallpaper? So dazzling!

Blue Ocean Pixers Modern Study Room and Home Office Blue wall mural,wallpaper,wall decal
Pixers

Blue Ocean

Pixers
Pixers
Pixers

19. Faceted designs are so in right now and this bright version shows us exactly why!

Lost in colors Pixers Modern Gym Multicolored wall mural,wallpaper,wall decal
Pixers

Lost in colors

Pixers
Pixers
Pixers

20. How about mixing the pastel and faceted trends together? Gorgeous!

Abstract Space Pixers Modern Study Room and Home Office Multicolored wall mural,wallpaper,wall decal
Pixers

Abstract Space

Pixers
Pixers
Pixers

21. What a trip! This psychedelic wallpaper has us totally transfixed!

Craziness Pixers Modern Study Room and Home Office Multicolored wall mural,wallpaper,wall decal
Pixers

Craziness

Pixers
Pixers
Pixers

22. Got an angsty teen? Then placate them with some funky skull wallpaper!

Lace Skull Pixers Modern Study Room and Home Office Multicolored wall mural,wallpaper,wall decal
Pixers

Lace Skull

Pixers
Pixers
Pixers

For more statement wall ideas, take a look at this article: 23 creative and cost effective wall ideas for you.

Kitchens: 6 ideas for a functional and beautiful kitchen!
Did you ever think there were so many cool wallpaper styles to choose from?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks