The BIG question: where should your couch go?

Ask any interior designer and they'll tell you that where you place your sofa is critical in terms of creating a beautiful and easy to use living room and while this might seem like a simple task, don't be fooled! So many of us just take the easy option of selecting a large wall and butting the sofa up to it, but what if there is a more fabulous alternative that would set your home apart form everyone else's? We're going to show you some super placement suggestions right now, so have a think about if any of these would work well in your home!

1. Stagger your sofas, opposite each other…

for a sociable and relaxed aesthetic. Have one nearer the television, so the other can be reserved for chatting or reading!

2. Make your sofa span the whole width of a wall…

to really amplify the size of your space. You could break it up with some shelving as well!

3. Put a corner to good use…

by popping a super squishy and comfortable sofa in it! A little wall lighting would make for a very cozy spot.

You could even add cushioned wall panels to your corner sofa, to create a really snug little nook that makes reading and cuddling even more of a treat!

A corner sofa is the perfect choice when you are actually installing a sofa bed as well! Just look how this space instantly transforms from living room into guest bedroom perfection!

4. How about placing your sofa in the center…

of a room, in a bid to make the furniture divide the space, without being as oppressive or heavy as a solid wall? What a clever idea that allows the space to remain feeling open!

5. Create a focal point in the room…

by placing your sofa directly in front of something that you know you won't get bored of looking at. A media center or a shelving system is the obvious choice. We wouldn't get bored of these shelves, that's for sure!

6. Traditional ideas can be best…

so if you do have a large blank wall, perhaps you SHOULD place your sofa in front of it! The one thing we will say, however, is to be sure that you choose a proportional piece of furniture, otherwise it could be drowned out!

7. Cover up an unfinished project…

with a large sofa and nobody will know it's there! An empty fireplace, as seen here, is easy to conceal behind a striking piece of furniture!

8. How about a perimeter sofa…

which literally looks to totally encompass the whole room! Wow! Talk about comfort and style on a huge level! The only issue you'd have is trying to choose which section to actually sit on!

9. As a final touch…

wherever you place your sofa, how about using it to anchor an area rug in your living room? It will create such a brilliant border and give a little extra authority to your seating area!

For more living room ideas, take a look at this article: 19 ideas to maximize your living room.

Contemporary design? This house redefines it!
Did you find your perfect sofa placement here?

