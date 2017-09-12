10 stunning home libraries to satisfy your inner bookworm

A home library might seem like a bit of an extravagance, but if you have an extensive collection of books, you really need to get those literary credentials out on display! Whether you have a room ready to convert or some free wall space that is ready to be recommissioned for better use, we think you'll find a great solution, right here! Interior designers know what a brilliant impact a home library can have and we are going to show you some of their best installations, so get comfy and let's get creative with your home storage!
This is such an unusual library design! Instead of utilizing a flat wall, a corner installation has been created, which makes such good use of an existing architectural feature that could have fallen a little flat otherwise. Glass doors really heighten the luxury look as well.
How about this for a luxurious living room addition? Handy cabinets hide the television away and shelves offer so much brilliant book storage potential as well and create a pretty focal point in the space! the back-lighting is a really inspired idea as well!
WOW! Adding in an extra, non-structural wall here added the perfect opportunity for a heavenly home library. the dark wood offers such a bold contrast to the neutral surroundings and we are always on the lookout for an excuse for a library ladder, aren't you?
If you have a spare room in your home, it could be the ideal place to install a home library! This looks to be an attic conversion, which should give you extra impetus to consider a conversion of your own, as what could be nicer than a high-level library?
If you decide that a custom library isn't going to work in your home, how about using freely available furniture as book storage, in a room that has enough wall space? This gorgeous white shelving system adds just as much aesthetic appeal as it does organization!
Delightful! This home looks very modern, with an open-plan and neutral design scheme in place, but the addition of a traditional, large wooden library wall has totally transformed it into a cozy and warm space. The glass frontage offers an extra level of protection for the books as well.
What a dreamy set-up! Antique wooden shelving is an absolutely beautiful addition here, with dark wood backing and a white facade, and it also makes for a far more interesting focal point than a bog-standard television and media center. What a great excuse to collect more books!
Incredible! This home benefits from gargantuan ceiling heights, which have been put to the best possible use, as a dramatic home library! The monochrome color scheme really amplifies the impact of the space and the books offer such an engaging backdrop to rest of the home.
If you are looking at these home libraries and thinking that they are wonderful, but you don't have the same amounts of space to put to good use, here's a solution, just for you! This library wall might be small, but it is no less handy or pretty and is the ideal way to add extra style and storage into a fabulous little home office!
We have often found ourselves wondering how we can make a media center look a little less plain and here's the answer! Surrounding your screens with handy home library shelving is a fabulous way to balance multiple cultural influences and we really like the inclusion of sliding doors to hide your technology away!
