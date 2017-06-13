3 fabulous flats that are dynamically modern!

If you think modern flats are all decorated in nothing but white and brushed metal, think again, as we have found three amazing properties to show you today, each of which is vibrant, unique and so stylish that you'll be desperate to give your home a makeover, once you've seen them! The interior designer that curated each of these spaces had such a clear understanding of the tastes and styles that the owners here liked and the results really speak for themselves, in terms of covetable home furnishings and innovative use of color. Come with us now as we show you around and flood your brain with inspiration!