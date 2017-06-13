3 fabulous flats that are dynamically modern!

If you think modern flats are all decorated in nothing but white and brushed metal, think again, as we have found three amazing properties to show you today, each of which is vibrant, unique and so stylish that you'll be desperate to give your home a makeover, once you've seen them! The interior designer that curated each of these spaces had such a clear understanding of the tastes and styles that the owners here liked and the results really speak for themselves, in terms of covetable home furnishings and innovative use of color. Come with us now as we show you around and flood your brain with inspiration!
You honestly won't believe how impactful one simple accent hue is in this home! From the kitchen through to the living room and the master bedroom, you will love how pretty a pinky-purple touch here and there looks, while the rest of the home still maintains a simple and unfussy aesthetic. Neutral tones en masse work so well to highlight the fabulous accent color throughout, but there is a shock in the bathroom, as lime green has been added into the mix as well! We'll stop talking now and just let you enjoy some inspiring pictures!
If you liked the use of color in flat number one, but you aren't much of a purple fan, perhaps colors inspired by nature might be a little better for you? If that is the case, you'll adore this super home, which showcases rustic earth tones at every opportunity. Burnt orange, chocolate brown, natural wood and sleek surfaces have all come together to make the perfect open-plan home that has a warm and cozy feel, but within a fresh space. Come and take a look and see if this is a little more your taste!
If you like modern homes that have some fabulous storage in place, as well as really striking textiles, we have saved the best for last! Taking serious inspiration from Scandinavian design, there are fluffy rugs, sumptuous sofas, built-in bookcases and industrial light fixtures to enjoy here, as well as occasional colorful accents and the finished look is so personal and pretty! We really like the fact that multiple colors are being showcased and not just one, plus, the open spaces and chic floor finishes really make the most of the available room. Just wait until you see the hallway light as well. Let's just say… WOW!
