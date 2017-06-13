Your browser is out-of-date.

Dramatically different furniture and accessories you have to see to believe!

cartOOn collection
Fancy taking a walk on the weird and wonderful side? Good, as we have some really incredible home additions to show you today! If innovative design is your thing, you're going to go crazy for these pieces that interior designers are enjoying installing in their clients homes and to be honest, we want them all! From recycled cardboard chairs for your living room through to perfectly integrated lighting in your bedroom or study, there will be at least one piece here that you simply can't live without! Let's take a look!

1. A sustainable table!

Don;t go thinking that this cardboard dining table won't be able to take the load of some heavy platters of food, as it has been carefully designed and engineered to work like a normal one, just with an aesthetic and material twist!

2. Crochet creativity.

What a beautiful wall clock design! Can't you imagine this being a really lovely focal point in a sweet and feminine home office? So cute!

3. Comfortable cardboard!

Woah! This perfectly engineered cardboard furniture is utterly amazing! The shape is so ergonomic and appealing and we can see it looking perfectly at home in either a minimalist, an eco or a Scandinavian-inspired home!

4. An all-in-one solution.

This metal lamp covers all bases, as it is pretty, thanks to the delicate cut-out design, offers valuable illumination and even has a built-in book storage system. This could be the most perfect bedside table lamp ever!

5. Divine for dining!

So, if you thought that the dining table was great, just check out this chair that would be the perfect accompaniment! Add a cushion and you're good to go and we bet you wouldn't have to worry about floor damage either!

6. Sleek and simple.

If you liked the previous bedside table lamp but prefer a more simple look, this is the solution for you! We love the sleek lilnes and simple line design that lets light just pour out! 

7. Beautiful for books.

Well, if you're going to plump for some cardboard furniture, you simply have to consider a matching bookcase! Simple, sweet and so neutral, thanks to the color of cardboard, this would look incredible in any home!

For more quirky design inspiration, take a look at this article: 7 quirky decor ideas for your home.

Home decor: the 10 most common flooring mistakes (to avoid)
Do you dare to be a little different with your home accessories?

