12 kitchen-living rooms that will make you want to have one

Open-plan living rooms are increasingly becoming popular these days, having the kitchen, lounging and dining spaces integrated into one space. Interior designers, room decorators & kitchen planners work in close conjunction to create roomy spaces loaded with practical poise for cooking, dining as well as lazing & entertaining.

Demarcating by sheer arrangement of furniture, furnishings & decor, or by employing partial barriers to define functional differences while maintaining appealing fluidity between different areas, the living area, kitchen and dining area can be aesthetically combined for a smashing living room.

Today, homify brings to you 12 wonderful kitchen-living rooms, wherein the hearty suggestions blend with the chic coziness & the sumptuous accents to create a space oozing absolutely elegant utility. Decked up in different styles of interior design- modern, minimalist, country, classic, etc.- these kitchen-living rooms are full of modishness, practicality and visual appeal. Have a look!