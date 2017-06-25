Your browser is out-of-date.

12 kitchen-living rooms that will make you want to have one

Aménagement d'une pièce à vivre dans une maison à Lyon 08, Marion Lanoë
Open-plan living rooms are increasingly becoming popular these days, having the kitchen, lounging and dining spaces integrated into one space. Interior designers, room decorators & kitchen planners work in close conjunction to create roomy spaces loaded with practical poise for cooking, dining as well as lazing & entertaining.

Demarcating by sheer arrangement of furniture, furnishings & decor, or by employing partial barriers to define functional differences while maintaining appealing fluidity between different areas, the living area, kitchen and dining area can be aesthetically combined for a smashing living room.

Today, homify brings to you 12 wonderful kitchen-living rooms, wherein the hearty suggestions blend with the chic coziness & the sumptuous accents to create a space oozing absolutely elegant utility. Decked up in different styles of interior design- modern, minimalist, country, classic, etc.- these kitchen-living rooms are full of modishness, practicality and visual appeal. Have a look!

homify Modern Living Room
1. Gracefully gray with a cheery pop of generosity.

Open plan living kitchen Woodside Parker Kirk Architects
Woodside Parker Kirk Architects

Open plan living kitchen

2. Stylish sociability meets chic convenience.

Creating a Sociable Kitchen Chameleon Designs Interiors
Chameleon Designs Interiors

Creating a Sociable Kitchen

3. Radiant flair of dynamic practicality.

NY Metro- Kitchen and Living Spaces , Atelier036
Atelier036

NY Metro- Kitchen and Living Spaces

4. Homey, noble, spacious and jazzy.

Country style Interior for an appartment kitchen and living room Inspiria Interiors
Inspiria Interiors

Country style Interior for an appartment kitchen and living room

5. Timeless finesse says it all!

Kitchen drawing room in the house, Design studio by Anastasia Kovalchuk
Design studio by Anastasia Kovalchuk

Kitchen drawing room in the house

6. Openly voguish & natty.

living room with open kitchen Till Manecke:Architect
Till Manecke:Architect

living room with open kitchen

7. Maximally magnificent in contemporary minimalism.

Living room towards kitchen Synectics partners
Synectics partners

Living room towards kitchen

8. Prim panache adorns minimalist essence.

homify Kitchen
homify

9. Sunny comfort adds to classic wholesomeness.

Boulder Kitchen , Studio Design LLC
Studio Design LLC

Boulder Kitchen

10. Alluring flamboyance courts open modernity.

Total Living Cum Dining & Open Kitchen Design Creazione Interiors
Creazione Interiors

Total Living Cum Dining & Open Kitchen Design

11. Neutral hues of compact usefulness.

Appartement à Lyon 07, Marion Lanoë
Marion Lanoë

Appartement à Lyon 07, Marion Lanoë
Marion Lanoë

Appartement à Lyon 07, Marion Lanoë
Marion Lanoë

12. Uncomplicated refinement nails it in this one!

Aménagement d'une pièce à vivre dans une maison à Lyon 08, Marion Lanoë
Marion Lanoë

Aménagement d'une pièce à vivre dans une maison à Lyon 08, Marion Lanoë
Marion Lanoë

Aménagement d'une pièce à vivre dans une maison à Lyon 08, Marion Lanoë
Marion Lanoë

