American architecture: the comfy Brooklyn loft

JOE GINSBERG, NY based interior architects, have created a cozy home out of an unfinished loft in Brooklyn. Deriving inspiration from industrial Zen, the design adopted by the expert professionals has employed an assortment of materials like genuine Venetian plaster, seamless limestone & rich exotic woods to conjure the elegance of ancient Italy in a chic contemporary manner.

Working on an unfinished loft allowed the master craftsmen some degree of experimentation which let creativity flow freely; the homeowners were also quite open to innovative ideas. The result was a warm environment with cozy industrial influences, respecting the contemporary feel of the space while preserving a sense of timeless allure.

Today on homify, let us explore this amazing loft home and experience the modern homey feel decked up with an industrial calmness & an evergreen beauty.