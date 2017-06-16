Your browser is out-of-date.

American architecture: the comfy Brooklyn loft

SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY
Brooklyn Loft, Joe Ginsberg Design Joe Ginsberg Design Modern Living Room Multicolored
JOE GINSBERG, NY based interior architects, have created a cozy home out of an unfinished loft in Brooklyn. Deriving inspiration from industrial Zen, the design adopted by the expert professionals has employed an assortment of materials like genuine Venetian plaster, seamless limestone & rich exotic woods to conjure the elegance of ancient Italy in a chic contemporary manner.                                     

Working on an unfinished loft allowed the master craftsmen some degree of experimentation which let creativity flow freely; the homeowners were also quite open to innovative ideas. The result was a warm environment with cozy industrial influences, respecting the contemporary feel of the space while preserving a sense of timeless allure.

Today on homify, let us explore this amazing loft home and experience the modern homey feel decked up with an industrial calmness & an evergreen beauty.

Comfortable, compact & modish.

Brooklyn Loft - Living Room Joe Ginsberg Design Modern Living Room Multicolored InteriorDesigner,manhattan,new york,brooklyn,interior architect,architect,loft,new York Loft,living room
Brooklyn Loft—Living Room

In this living room, the visibly appealing industrial suggestions are complemented by dark colors, snug ambiance and smart design to form a versatile space. The touch of greens acts as refreshing decor; dark wooden accents bring lots of warmth & noble poise. The dark wooden-framed glass windows offer great views, the small glass door leads to the balcony outside where you can enjoy the vistas along with a hot cuppa & the cool breeze.

You can select your choicest reads from the wooden bookcase, climb & perch on the small but stylish reading nook made of metal & glass and have a quiet time. The lower surface of the reading nook serves as the illuminated ceiling for the mini dining area with the rich shiny wooden dining set. Smart concept, no?

Functional finesse defies size.

Brooklyn Loft - Custom Bookcase Joe Ginsberg Design Modern Study Room and Home Office Multicolored loft NY,interior design NY,custom bookcase,loft design,custom interiors,loft,living room,modern interiors
Brooklyn Loft—Custom Bookcase

This custom bookcase is a real beauty in wood. Along with the reading nook, it can conveniently double up as your study/ home-office.

Generous in metal.

Brooklyn Loft - Kitchen Joe Ginsberg Design Modern Kitchen Metallic/Silver loft kitchen,loft design,kitchen,new york designer,kitchen design,NY kitchens,modern interiors,ny design
Brooklyn Loft—Kitchen

Hearty style of metallic elements jazzes up this modern kitchen. Look at that breakfast bar! Those quirky chairs are bizarrely attractive. The floral decor adds freshness; well lit, this kitchen is equipped with modular details.

Absolute relaxation.

Brooklyn Loft - Home Theater Joe Ginsberg Design Modern Media Room Home Theater,loft design,interior design,custom home theater,ny designer,new york loft,modern interiors,NY design
Brooklyn Loft—Home Theater

Far from the somewhat formal hints of a living room, this mini lounge-cum-media room could be a fabulous secret den for some snugly time. Luxurious textiles, dark walls, slouchy seating and a cup of piping hot beverage- what could be better complements to enjoy some really intimate conversations with the loved ones? Add a home theater, and get snug as a bug!

Restfully pleasing.

Brooklyn Loft Joe Ginsberg Design Modern Bedroom loft bedroom,bedroom,bedroom design,ny designer,modern interiors,NY design
Brooklyn Loft

Be it the rich dark wooden detailing of the cushy bed, the soothing glow of the table-lamps, the visually delightful decor or the overall palliative vibes in the room, this bedroom is your sureshot ally when you are in need of a relaxed sound sleep.

Clearly desirable.

Brooklyn Loft Joe Ginsberg Design Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase loft design,loft,hallway design,modern interiors,new york designer,NY design
Brooklyn Loft

Clean lines, ample storage convenience, appealing light palette and a serene feel bedeck this modern hallway.

How do your home spaces convey the zing of Zen?

