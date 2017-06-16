American architecture: the comfy Brooklyn loft

JOE GINSBERG, NY based interior architects, have created a cozy home out of an unfinished loft in Brooklyn. Deriving inspiration from industrial Zen, the design adopted by the expert professionals has employed an assortment of materials like genuine Venetian plaster, seamless limestone & rich exotic woods to conjure the elegance of ancient Italy in a chic contemporary manner.
Working on an unfinished loft allowed the master craftsmen some degree of experimentation which let creativity flow freely; the homeowners were also quite open to innovative ideas. The result was a warm environment with cozy industrial influences, respecting the contemporary feel of the space while preserving a sense of timeless allure.
Today on homify, let us explore this amazing loft home and experience the modern homey feel decked up with an industrial calmness & an evergreen beauty.
In this living room, the visibly appealing industrial suggestions are complemented by dark colors, snug ambiance and smart design to form a versatile space. The touch of greens acts as refreshing decor; dark wooden accents bring lots of warmth & noble poise. The dark wooden-framed glass windows offer great views, the small glass door leads to the balcony outside where you can enjoy the vistas along with a hot cuppa & the cool breeze.
You can select your choicest reads from the wooden bookcase, climb & perch on the small but stylish reading nook made of metal & glass and have a quiet time. The lower surface of the reading nook serves as the illuminated ceiling for the mini dining area with the rich shiny wooden dining set. Smart concept, no?
This custom bookcase is a real beauty in wood. Along with the reading nook, it can conveniently double up as your study/ home-office.
Hearty style of metallic elements jazzes up this modern kitchen. Look at that breakfast bar! Those quirky chairs are bizarrely attractive. The floral decor adds freshness; well lit, this kitchen is equipped with modular details.
Far from the somewhat formal hints of a living room, this mini lounge-cum-media room could be a fabulous secret den for some snugly time. Luxurious textiles, dark walls, slouchy seating and a cup of piping hot beverage- what could be better complements to enjoy some really intimate conversations with the loved ones? Add a home theater, and get snug as a bug!
Be it the rich dark wooden detailing of the cushy bed, the soothing glow of the table-lamps, the visually delightful decor or the overall palliative vibes in the room, this bedroom is your sureshot ally when you are in need of a relaxed sound sleep.
Clean lines, ample storage convenience, appealing light palette and a serene feel bedeck this modern hallway.