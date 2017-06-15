Your browser is out-of-date.

Home decor: spice up your home with these decor ideas!

SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY
Muster und Texturen für die Wand
Room decorators and interior designers have lately been experimenting with textures, patterns and colors to impart different home spaces a novel pop of stylish allure, to liven them up. Modern, classic, Asian, rustic or eclectic- different styles of interior design offer ample ideas to pimp up the spaces. Employing bold & pastel colors smartly also allows for a myriad of tasteful visuals.

Be it your living room, loft, bedroom or dining space, a dash of boldness, a touch of appealing quirk or a hint of modish simplicity can do wonders. Statement wallpapers, accent walls, brightly colored furniture, rough stone wall finishes, etc. are quite popular for decor purposes. Also, soft hues can impart a soothing elegance, and are commonly used for nursery & other private spaces.

Today homify brings to you 9 such amazing decor ideas that convey aesthetic finesse and visual soundness to amp up the style quotient of your home. Have a look!

1. Game for some floral flamboyance?

Muster und Texturen für die Wand
2. Let your favorite comic heroes do it for you!

Muster und Texturen für die Wand
3. Walled to ring in the metallic poise.

Muster und Texturen für die Wand
4. Luminous complement for raw appeal carved in stone.

Muster und Texturen für die Wand
5. Noble jazz of whitewashed wood.

Muster und Texturen für die Wand
6. Meander magnificence adds to pendant sparkle.

Muster und Texturen für die Wand
7. How about these voguish Frisky flowers?

Muster und Texturen für die Wand
8. Bold hues of zingy vibrancy nail it here!

Muster und Texturen für die Wand
9. Pastel panache meets shabby chic for graceful warmth.

Muster und Texturen für die Wand
Wonderful wallpaper to wow your guests
Which other peppy home decor ideas do you have up your sleeve? Share with us in comments!

