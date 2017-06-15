Home decor: spice up your home with these decor ideas!

Room decorators and interior designers have lately been experimenting with textures, patterns and colors to impart different home spaces a novel pop of stylish allure, to liven them up. Modern, classic, Asian, rustic or eclectic- different styles of interior design offer ample ideas to pimp up the spaces. Employing bold & pastel colors smartly also allows for a myriad of tasteful visuals.

Be it your living room, loft, bedroom or dining space, a dash of boldness, a touch of appealing quirk or a hint of modish simplicity can do wonders. Statement wallpapers, accent walls, brightly colored furniture, rough stone wall finishes, etc. are quite popular for decor purposes. Also, soft hues can impart a soothing elegance, and are commonly used for nursery & other private spaces.

Today homify brings to you 9 such amazing decor ideas that convey aesthetic finesse and visual soundness to amp up the style quotient of your home. Have a look!