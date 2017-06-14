Your browser is out-of-date.

This industrial dwelling openly boasts of snug style

SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY
Loftausbau Zürich, arcs architekten arcs architekten Industrial style dining room
Münich based architects from ARCS ARCHITEKTEN have created a contemporary home in Zürich, that has a beautiful open-plan design for its modern spaces. Featuring in today’s homify story, this home conveys a tasteful blend of present-day detailing & industrial essence. 

Join us as we embark on a tour around this dwelling, scouting for design ideas to take home.

Welcoming charm.

Loftausbau Zürich, arcs architekten arcs architekten Living room
With an industrial core of interior design, the spacious coziness of this open-plan living room is endearing. Comfy lounging space with cushy sofas & vibrant rug, a lovely dining space with wooden table, blue chairs & candelabra chandelier lighting, an open kitchen, black-framed translucent glass sliding doors to separate private areas, aesthetic decor and a warm & comforting industrial flair all over exude a winsome charm.

Loftausbau Zürich, arcs architekten arcs architekten Living room
Loftausbau Zürich, arcs architekten arcs architekten Living room
The plentiful storage space along with the coat hanger is another big plus.

Loftausbau Zürich, arcs architekten arcs architekten Industrial style dining room
Just imagine yourself lazing on this recliner with your favorite novel selected carefully from among a collection of bestsellers adorning that expansive bookcase, sipping on a piping hot cup of your choicest brew… … ..quite a picture of absolute relaxation, isn’t it?

Room for generosity.

Loftausbau Zürich, arcs architekten arcs architekten Industrial style dining room
Modular and well equipped, this open kitchen with sufficient storage in the form of those huge cabinets is surely impressive. The dark colors and shiny fittings complement each other beautifully; the dark tones contrast well with the light palette of the walls & flooring. The countertop offers ample space to cook up a storm!

Loftausbau Zürich, arcs architekten arcs architekten Industrial style kitchen
The kitchen table bears drawers for added convenience.

Passageway full of style.

Loftausbau Zürich, arcs architekten arcs architekten industrial style corridor, hallway & stairs
Leading from the social areas to the more private interior spaces, this corridor is adorned with amazing lighting effects and graceful wall decor. Pastel green metallic columns grace this corridor, quite in tune with the industrial core of design; the translucent and opaque sliding doors demarcate different private spaces like the bedroom, bathroom, etc., and ring in that jazzy touch of modernity.

Freshen it up!

Loftausbau Zürich, arcs architekten arcs architekten Industrial style bathroom
Just look at that bathtub! An innovative design, airy accents and modish industrial lights… ..tempted for a warm soak with aromatic oils?

Loftausbau Zürich, arcs architekten arcs architekten Industrial style bathroom
Right across the bathing space is this washing area with the twin sink vanity, dapper dark colors, oodles of convenience and radiant style. 

What a smart idea for bathroom!

How did you like this industrial flavor for homey aesthetics? 

