Top 5: from the home of the week: a 700 ft² house to 19 small things to make your home beautiful

Camila Boschiero—homify Camila Boschiero—homify
The Mews - Holland Park, IS AND REN STUDIOS LTD IS AND REN STUDIOS LTD Modern Living Room
Loading admin actions …

This week we have had many articles about homes, home makeovers, tips on what to do and what not to do, but this beautiful Sunday we bring you the top 5 articles of the week, chosen by you. Here is your chance to re-read some of them or find new ones. We start with the big Kahuna of them: the Home of the week: a 700 ft² house with all details!

We take you through Before and after: from rotting ruin to country delight. to A modern house for lovers of elegance! (With floor plans!),  we pit stop at Penthouse rooms that will blow you away! And the final and my personal favorite, Hacking: 19 small things to make your home beautiful

Shall we?

1. Home of the week: a 700 ft² house with all details!

Коттедж на 70 кв.м. в современном стиле, hq-design hq-design
hq-design

hq-design
hq-design
hq-design

The home is situated in the suburbs of Saratov in Russia, where the winter temperature in January often drops to below freezing.  This is our home of the week… what do you think? Worthy of that title?

Click here to see the rest. 

2.) Before and after: from rotting ruin to country delight.

DOM W SULEJÓWKU, Nowak i Nowak Architekci Nowak i Nowak Architekci
Nowak i Nowak Architekci

Nowak i Nowak Architekci
Nowak i Nowak Architekci
Nowak i Nowak Architekci

''Thomas Edison once said, To invent, you need a good imagination and a pile of junk. Let's find out exactly what he meant.''

Click here to see the transformation! 

3.) A modern house for lovers of elegance! (With floor plans!)

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

''A cacophony of monochrome magic, every nuance of this home has been designed to impress and it certainly doesn't disappoint!''

To see this modern house for lovers of elegance! (With floor plans!) click here

4.) Penthouse rooms that will blow you away!

Kitchen Penthouse Joe Ginsberg Design Modern Kitchen Beige kitchen design,kitchen,New York Designer,apartment design,design-build firm,luxury design,high-end design,modern design
Joe Ginsberg Design

Kitchen Penthouse

Joe Ginsberg Design
Joe Ginsberg Design
Joe Ginsberg Design

We've pulled together a few snaps of some bedrooms, bathrooms, kitchens and living rooms to show you, so if you fancy getting the penthouse look in your home, you might just pick up some seriously cool style tips here!

5.) Hacking: 19 small things to make your home beautiful.

LIVING SPACE IS AND REN STUDIOS LTD Modern Living Room
IS AND REN STUDIOS LTD

LIVING SPACE

IS AND REN STUDIOS LTD
IS AND REN STUDIOS LTD
IS AND REN STUDIOS LTD

Do not underestimate the power of small things when it comes to making a big style splash. Have a look at this list to get inspired! We are certain that you will adopt some of these, we love idea number 3! What did you think?

Click here to find out more. 

The Soho penthouse with a terrific roof terrace!
We bring you the top 5 articles of the week, you can't miss!

