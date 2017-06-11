Top 5: from the home of the week: a 700 ft² house to 19 small things to make your home beautiful

This week we have had many articles about homes, home makeovers, tips on what to do and what not to do, but this beautiful Sunday we bring you the top 5 articles of the week, chosen by you. Here is your chance to re-read some of them or find new ones. We start with the big Kahuna of them: the Home of the week: a 700 ft² house with all details!

We take you through Before and after: from rotting ruin to country delight. to A modern house for lovers of elegance! (With floor plans!), we pit stop at Penthouse rooms that will blow you away! And the final and my personal favorite, Hacking: 19 small things to make your home beautiful.

Shall we?