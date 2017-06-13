Your browser is out-of-date.

Chic comfy home in black & white

SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY
homify Living room
Tolyatti-Krasnodar based Russian architects from SIRIUS ARCHITECTURAL BUREAU have quite tastefully accomplished the interior design of this 750 ft²  home which we are going to tour today on homify. Replete with industrial essence, the preponderance of white accents with poised suggestions of black creates a visually appealing ambiance of lavish comfort.

Come with us as we take a closer peek at this beautiful home and be inspired by the smashing interior design. Let’s go!

Generously modern in hearty rusticity.

In this kitchen-dining space, the glossy black & white kitchen, pop-up mini bar and corner dining area reflect modish flair. The lighting adds pizzazz into the setting. However, the star of the show is the white brick wall that bathes this space with rustic ritz to impart a homey wholesomeness.

What a neat dazzle! That backsplash of mosaic tiles adds a new dimension of sophistication. The handle-free cabinets and textural grace of the shiny white wall ring in a lot of finesse.

This view allows you to marvel at the eclectic elegance of the superb detailing. The ultra-trendy white kitchen floor gives way to one with woody warmth where the jazzy dining set stands. Note the dining table with storage facility.

The portrait decor on the white brick wall and stylish lighting to illuminate the dining space convey designer jazz.

The luminous excellence is reflected by the mirrors on the ceiling- voguish reflections indeed!

The woody trail.

The cozy wooden flooring, hosting the dining area, continues into this corridor leading to the other interior spaces. 

Dressed in simplistic grace.

This closet/ dressing room-cum-washing area offers plenty of space for storing clothes, accessories and other personal belongings. A portion of the walls is differently textured for some aesthetic visual effect.

Well lit, this space also has 2 big mirrors to aid in dressing up. Relax on that cushy stool while you figure out what to wear for that office party!

These open shelves house the washing area, conceal electrical fittings and store some household necessity items.

Professional decorum.

This is the home-office nook with a small but well-equipped corner to have a comfortable work station. Open wall racks could be conveniently employed to house a number of useful books.

Opulently snug living.

Plush couch, radiant decor, cozy ambiance and luxuriant hints of contemporary panache- what a living room!

Did you notice that metallic lighting fixture?

A true picture of supreme comfort wrapped in refined luxury! Those hanging planters add a green dash of freshness.

Imagine lounging on that cushy couch with a hot beverage, snuggling up to your loved one & enjoying your favorite rom-com..ah what a picture!

Matte black & gleaming white make for the ideal TV zone.

The restrained decor pieces, displayed on those open racks, complement & balance the alluringly lavish elements adorning the room.

Modernity, repose and the zing of magnificence.

Every component of this super mod bedroom sings swanky melodies in restful tones. From upholstery & bed linen to furniture, furnishings & vibrant wall decor, everything conveys engagingly posh hints for total comfort. Laze on the bed with your favorite show, lounge in that armchair with a hot cuppa, check your hairdo at the last minute with a quick look into the dresser mirror as you make a dash for that party or simply have some quiet time in this bedroom- the blend of contemporary textures, trendy lighting and classy elements greets you with a sublime aura of excellence.

When are you planning to introduce some black &amp; white charisma into your home spaces?

