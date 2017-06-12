A bare shell that became a bohemian paradise! (With 3D and floor plans)

You absolutely will not believe how much this charming property has been transformed through the addition of a contemporary extension and a stellar interior design scheme! From a crumbling shell of an original building has sprung a beautifully modern take on a bohemian home and we have to congratulate the architects in charge for their vision that lead to such a striking extension! If you've ever considered a renovation project, we think this will be all the convincing you need to go for it, as the results really can be spectacular!
We actually rather like the look of this home already, as it looks like such a break from the norm, but there is something of a super simplified facade at play, which doesn't allow the house to stand out next to the larger neighboring buildings. There is nothing but potential here though, don't you think?
Utterly incredible! By renovating the facade and adding a stylish extension, this home has absolutely stepped out of the shadows of it's larger neighbors and commands a lot of attention now! We love the way the original building has been left relatively understated, as that draws the eyes up! We need to see more of this wooden masterpiece!
This wooden extension facade is so cryptic! What lies behind it? Why was aged cladding chosen and what are those open slats for? Well, out interest is certainly piqued, so let's answer our own questions!
What?? This really is an unusual design that made us take a second look! The wooden frontage offered no clues as to the fact that behind it lays a fabulous roof terrace! Sliding glass doors mean that the outdoors can be enjoyed, even in the rain, and we are seeing the bohemian influence here already as there is such an easy connection to nature!
Don't you just love the massive amounts of seating here? Each corner has a smattering of comfortable chairs, but with built-in bench seating as well, we think we see potential for a lot of outdoor gatherings up here! Simple landscaping has proven really effective too! The aged wood everywhere looks so chic, understated and bohemian as well!
You can't deny that the original plans were followed through, to the letter! If we had seen this image first, we still wouldn't have been able to picture just how spectacular the extension would look in real life, as there is an inherent charm that plans simply can't capture!
Don't get us wrong; we see a lot of blank space here, ready and ripe for a transformation and there looks to be a lot of scope for drawing natural light inside, but this must have been a daunting project to get to grips with! We wonder if there was ever a moment when the shabby chic look was considered, just so no more work was needed!
We don't even know where to start! We knew that this would be a light and bright transformation, but just look at the way industrial roof panels have been used to perfect effect! More than that, keeping the living space open-plan and fully integrated has lead to a terrifically inclusive, bohemian and chic space!
We are fast-becoming obsessed with the simple wall finishes here! This home isn't quite pared back enough to be minimalist, but it certainly isn't fussy either and the decision to install low-level furniture was utterly inspired, as it has lead to a lovely upmarket commune feel, don't you think? White walls and wooden floors really are a match made in heaven!
Just look at how cozy and sweet this living room corner area looks! A medley of low furniture, neutral tones and natural materials, we feel so much more at one with this home, just by looking at it. No wonder bohemian styling is so popular! We're certainly sold on it!
Check out this side profile of the building! It really shows what an impact the new roof terrace extension has had!
A bird's-eye view plan has worked wonders in terms of demonstrating how spacious the main communal area of this home is! We would live here in a heartbeat, wouldn't you?
For more bohemian home inspiration, take a look at this article: A country retreat fit for a master artist.