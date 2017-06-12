A bare shell that became a bohemian paradise! (With 3D and floor plans)

You absolutely will not believe how much this charming property has been transformed through the addition of a contemporary extension and a stellar interior design scheme! From a crumbling shell of an original building has sprung a beautifully modern take on a bohemian home and we have to congratulate the architects in charge for their vision that lead to such a striking extension! If you've ever considered a renovation project, we think this will be all the convincing you need to go for it, as the results really can be spectacular!