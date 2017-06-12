A perfect Alpine chic apartment!

Sometimes, a cliche can be a good thing, so when we found the ultimate Alpine chic apartment, we just knew that we had to show you it! Filled to the brim with wonderfully rustic touches, the interior designer that was given this project to manage clearly had a desire to make the most of mountain lodge aesthetics and we just know that you're going to really like some of the homey touches that set this apartment apart.

Come and take a look and see if you love the look and feel of this home and could be tempted to include some of the motifs in your own home or holiday accommodation!