A perfect Alpine chic apartment!

Sometimes, a cliche can be a good thing, so when we found the ultimate Alpine chic apartment, we just knew that we had to show you it! Filled to the brim with wonderfully rustic touches, the interior designer that was given this project to manage clearly had a desire to make the most of mountain lodge aesthetics and we just know that you're going to really like some of the homey touches that set this apartment apart.
Come and take a look and see if you love the look and feel of this home and could be tempted to include some of the motifs in your own home or holiday accommodation!
Just look at this gorgeous Alpine chalet, squeezed into a duplex apartment! Wood-clad walls are the perfect basis for some rustic motifs, such as a fabulous stag head, but take a closer look and you'll see more subtle little accents as well. A fluffy throw, bowls of pine cones and antique furniture are all contributing to the finished look too! We need to see more!
Wow! Just imagine pulling up to an apartment block like this one! You'd know that you were in for a wonderful holiday, that's for sure, but don't let the contemporary exterior fool you, as inside lies a perfectly cozy, rustic and appropriately ski-lodge style of home! Don't believe us? Just look…
This dining room is an absolute triumph in terms of offering a fantastic location for family meals, but more than that, it really contributes to the Alpine lodge feel as well! The antler light fixture is just incredible and the decision to choose a traditional long farmhouse table allows a really close-knit family feeling to descend on the home. We can't not point out the view though, as it really frames the setting perfectly!
No ski chalet would be complete without warm, snug and cozy bedroom and this master suite certainly ticks all of those boxes! Furnished simply, with rustic furniture, it's the little injections of personality that make this such a charming room. The part-upholstered headboard has officially topped our wish list now, but we're not shying away from that printed wolf pillow either! Snow-white bed linen is a perfect touch as well!
Can you imagine falling into bed at the end of a long day of skiing, only to be greeted by this wonderful, natural view? It's like a dream! That's why the room has been so simply furnished, as nothing can compete with snowy forest views! We are in love with the rustic chest of drawers though, which adds in just a little bit of extra location-appropriate styling! Wow. What a holiday home!
