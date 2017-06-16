Your browser is out-of-date.

10 pretty porches that can perfect a home!

press profile homify press profile homify
Projeto, Heloisa Titan Arquitetura Heloisa Titan Arquitetura Modern Terrace
Let's suppose that you have a gorgeous home with a fantastic interior… what can you do to finish it off with a huge amount pf panache? The answer is simple. You add a porch that can double up as a terrace! Ask any architect or interior designer and they'll tell you that drawing your design choices out into the outside arena is always a brilliant idea and can lead to serious levels of cohesion, style and functionality as well. Don't just take our word for it though; let us show you a host of pretty porches that have added serious flair to already covetable homes and then have a think about whether your property is in need of something similar!

1. The perfect connection.

Moderne recreatiewoning, Bongers Architecten Bongers Architecten Modern Garden
Bongers Architecten

Bongers Architecten
Bongers Architecten
Bongers Architecten

Looking as though it is actually part of the house, this amazing porch area offers such a fun alternative to indoor dining! The fact that it's weatherproof is a real bonus as well!

2. Simple for sunbathing.

Front porch ZeroEnergy Design Modern Houses White pergola
ZeroEnergy Design

Front porch

ZeroEnergy Design
ZeroEnergy Design
ZeroEnergy Design

Wooden decking and a stylish pergola have created a wonderfully chic porch/terrace area here that is just perfect for some sunshine relaxation. It connects to the house so well too!

3. New dimensions!

Porch John Toates Architecture and Design Patios & Decks porch,columns,pendant,addition,renovation
John Toates Architecture and Design

Porch

John Toates Architecture and Design
John Toates Architecture and Design
John Toates Architecture and Design

Is it really fair to call this a porch? it's more like a gargantuan outdoor garden room, but still, it's worth seeing! With gorgeous columns, striking furniture and wow-factor lighting, this is very much an interior room brought into the garden!

4. Intimate and illuminated.

Projeto, Heloisa Titan Arquitetura Heloisa Titan Arquitetura Modern Terrace
Heloisa Titan Arquitetura

Projeto

Heloisa Titan Arquitetura
Heloisa Titan Arquitetura
Heloisa Titan Arquitetura

This is SUCH a pretty little porch/terrace area! With a cacophony of green walls and romantic lighting in place, this is the perfect setting for either a date night or an intimate dinner party with friends. We might want this porch for our homes!

5. Garden and the house.

Casa de Campo en Pilar, Parrado Arquitectura Parrado Arquitectura Country style house
Parrado Arquitectura

Parrado Arquitectura
Parrado Arquitectura
Parrado Arquitectura

Offering a seamless transition between the garden and the house, this porch is sweet and simple and can speak for itself, without a host of over the top decor. The smooth flagstone floor must feel lovely underfoot and we bet there is something similar inside!

6. A touch of tradition.

north shore house, THE MAKER'S&United Space Architect THE MAKER'S&United Space Architect Colonial style house Wood White
THE MAKER&#39;S&amp;United Space Architect

THE MAKER'S&United Space Architect
THE MAKER&#39;S&amp;United Space Architect
THE MAKER'S&United Space Architect

Now here is a traditional porch! Found right by the entrance to the house, this lovely white wood terrace space offers such a nice vantage point for watching the neighborhood go by! The lighting is a really sweet touch as well and offers a little warmth.

7. DIY divine.

Oak Porch/ Veranda Eikenhout, Blok Meubel Blok Meubel Patios & Decks
Blok Meubel

Blok Meubel
Blok Meubel
Blok Meubel

We think even a relative DIY newcomer could manage to pull something like this charming porch area together! A simple brick base and a wooden pergola make for a really natural and almost rustic installation that adds so much character to the house and garden.

8. Self-contained and super.

Prima Capri Gazebo Garden Affairs Ltd Modern Garden Wood Grey gazebo,contemporary,veranda,porch,flat roof,seating,entertain,drinks,eat
Garden Affairs Ltd

Prima Capri Gazebo

Garden Affairs Ltd
Garden Affairs Ltd
Garden Affairs Ltd

How about this for a great idea? If you have a summerhouse in your garden, why not add a porch area to it, to keep all of your outdoor entertainment in one spot? Under cover, this is a beautiful little seating area that would be a pleasure to use on a summer's evening! Just pass us the wine!

9. Variation on a theme.

Suffolk Garden Store and Shelter homify Country style garage/shed Wood Green veranda,porch,seating,quality,cedar roof,premium,luxury,classic,barn,woodstore,entertaining
homify

Suffolk Garden Store and Shelter

homify
homify
homify

If you liked the previous idea, you can simplify it a little more and simply have rudimentary seating in place that offers a covered, weatherproof vantage point for admiring your garden from. We might add a few fairy lights, just for fun!

10. Welcome home!

Nashville Avenue Residence, New Orleans studioWTA Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs front porch,step treads,freestanding railing,entryway,studioWTA,Tracie Ashe,Natan Diacon-Furtado
studioWTA

Nashville Avenue Residence, New Orleans

studioWTA
studioWTA
studioWTA

Imagine coming home to this charming little porch every single day! We wonder if you'd really manage to get through the front door! The fun ironwork makes for such a pretty detail and with a comfy tub chair in place as well, who needs an interior living room?

For some terrace ideas, take a look at this article: 7 terrace covers for your home.

7 interior design pieces that are essential for a stylish home!
Which of these styles really grabbed your attention?

