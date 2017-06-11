The Soho penthouse with a terrific roof terrace!

If you've ever harbored secret desires for a loft style penthouse home, you should probably prepare yourself for that obsession to become utterly undeniable! We've found the most amazing apartment, which has the added bonus of not only a terrace extension, but also a roof garden ON TOP of the extension itself. needless to say, there are a-some seriously cool views going on here, but more than that, there is a perfect cohesion between the interior and exterior design as well. You're going to fall seriously in love with this home, so come with us now and prepare to get your real estate agent on the phone straight afterwards!
Let's start with the main living space of this fantastic home! This is every inch the perfect open-plan loft apartment, with wooden flooring, easy transitions and a lovely medley of white and polished surfaces. There is such a generous amount of room here and the exposed ceiling adds such a cool industrial flavor.
Sectioned off into a corner, the living room area is just beautiful! The geometric modular furniture is such a modernist installation and that woodburner is nothing short of amazing! It's a shock that any art has been hung here, as the burner really does steal the show.
We know you're chomping at the bit to see the exterior areas, but first, you need to see this lovely industrial staircase! A white masterpiece, you're going to love where it leads, as it is quite a shock to the system.
From an pen-plan interior into a glorious slice of outdoor space! With a skylight in place, there is a wonderful amount of natural sunlight pouring down over the steps and it really helps to blur the line between indoor and outdoor spaces.
What does this outdoor terrace remind you of? If you don't say the living room, then you must be blind! The same furniture style has been selected, this time cast in industrial concrete and there is even a small version of the smae woodburner! Wow!
Let's just pan back a little bit, so you can understand the layout at play here. This covered terrace is the filling in a gorgeous architectural sandwich, with a roof terrace on top and that fabulous apartment underneath. we don't know about you, but we can handle a few more bites!
There's a theme here! Another fantastic industrial ladder leads to the final layer of this gorgeous home and when you see it, you'll be blown away! Don;t you just adore the almost zen styling here though?
DIVINE! It's such a luxury to have access to some uninterrupted views, especially in an urban location, but this rooftop terrace is making us crave some! You can now see the amazing skylight that is actually a roof lantern, not to mention all the easy lounging space! We would seriously love a terrace like this!
And to finish off, just have a look at this wonderful picture, which really shows how beautifully all the different layers work in conjunction with each other! We have to wonder of we were right though… are you super keen to find yourself something similar now?
