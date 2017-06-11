Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Unique dining tables that serve up a lot of style

press profile homify press profile homify
Dining Rooms & Breakfast Nooks, Clean Design Clean Design Modern Dining Room
Loading admin actions …

The focal point of any dining room will always be a well-chosen and beautiful dining table, but if you want to go all out, you need to be open to the idea of something a touch more unusual, don't you agree? Well, interior designers certainly do, which is why we are seeing some truly stunning examples being showcased in amazing homes and today, we want to show you a few of our favorite styles. We feel confident that you'll find something perfect for all your dining and aesthetic needs, right here, so let's take a look!

1. Antique charm.

homify Modern Dining Room
homify

homify
homify
homify

Vintage metalwork supports and an imperfect, rustic wooden tabletop have combined to create a striking, unusual and eye-catching dining table here! We love the mix of different seating options too.

2. Simple and Scandinavian.

homify Modern Dining Room
homify

homify
homify
homify

A very basic design doesn't have to make for a boring dining table, as this lovely pared back example proves! A wooden classic, we really think there are some serious Scandinavian vibes going on here. 

3. Understated against the chairs.

APTO ROSALES, marisagomezd marisagomezd Eclectic style dining room Black
marisagomezd

marisagomezd
marisagomezd
marisagomezd

If you decide that you'd rather invest in some money in outlandish chairs, then a very understated and classic dining table is absolutely the way to go. Dark wood is never a bad move!

4. Gorgeous glass.

kitchen brandt+simon architekten Modern Kitchen White kitchen,redesign,apartment,Berlin,surfaces,modern,white,wallpaper
brandt+simon architekten

kitchen

brandt+simon architekten
brandt+simon architekten
brandt+simon architekten

We've seen glass dining tables before, but they have generally been clear, but this milky and frosted variety is so different! A great way to inject a little pastel prettiness, we find this table so charming.

5. Perfect for any occasion.

SALON ATELIER CON MADERAS CERAMICAS, Azulejos Onuba SL Azulejos Onuba SL Living room
Azulejos Onuba SL

Azulejos Onuba SL
Azulejos Onuba SL
Azulejos Onuba SL

The simplicity of this A-frame wooden dining table is lovely, as it can be easily dressed up for more formal dining parties, or left chic and understated for family meals. The pale wood is utterly charming and a great neutral base.

6. A material medley!

Dining Rooms & Breakfast Nooks, Clean Design Clean Design Modern Dining Room
Clean Design

Dining Rooms & Breakfast Nooks

Clean Design
Clean Design
Clean Design

There's a lot going on here! Polished chrome legs meet a natural slate tabletop and then perspex chairs really finish the look to perfection! What a statement in a minimalist room!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Chairman of the dining room.

Dining Rooms & Breakfast Nooks, Clean Design Clean Design Modern Dining Room
Clean Design

Dining Rooms & Breakfast Nooks

Clean Design
Clean Design
Clean Design

We love the conference room vibe of this chunky table that looks as though it really means business! Polished wood always looks super luxe and just look at those chairs!

8. What goes around.

Dining Rooms & Breakfast Nooks, Clean Design Clean Design Modern Dining Room
Clean Design

Dining Rooms & Breakfast Nooks

Clean Design
Clean Design
Clean Design

We've seen a lot of rectangular dining tables, but this lovely little circular design is really flying the flag for a more daring shape! We really like the skinny dimensions of the tabletop and how well proportioned it is for the room!

9. Through the dining glass!

Dining Rooms & Breakfast Nooks, Clean Design Clean Design Modern Dining Room
Clean Design

Dining Rooms & Breakfast Nooks

Clean Design
Clean Design
Clean Design

Wow! A faceted glass top, polished chrome end supports and minimal white chairs have all come together to make the most contemporary dining table we have seen so far! Perfect for a modern home!

10. A whole lot of history.

Dining Rooms & Breakfast Nooks, Clean Design Clean Design Modern Dining Room
Clean Design

Dining Rooms & Breakfast Nooks

Clean Design
Clean Design
Clean Design

Look at the phenomenal details on this dining table! Feature moldings and a high-gloss wood top are just the perfect combination for a more heritage look. The great things about antique tables is that you can pretty much guarantee that nobody else has the exact same one!

11. All that glitters.

klasik yemek odaları homify Classic style dining room MDF Blue klasik yemek odası,diningroom,klasik mobilya
homify

klasik yemek odaları

homify
homify
homify

We know there will be people out there who think you can have too much of a good thing, but what about a GOLD thing? The incredible gold legs of this table pave the way for a stunning white marble tabletop and the effect is dazzling! Even in a more minimal room, this would look the part!

12. The dark side.

MONOCHROME, l i n e a r c h i t e c t s l i n e a r c h i t e c t s Kitchen
l i n e a r c h i t e c t s

MONOCHROME

l i n e a r c h i t e c t s
l i n e a r c h i t e c t s
l i n e a r c h i t e c t s

If you are a fan of a little Gothic interior design here and there, we don't think anything works more effectively than a black dining table! So opulent and moody, with matching chairs you'll create a real stir with your choice!

13. Back to nature.

Alpine Interiors 2, FVDB Photography FVDB Photography Rustic style dining room
FVDB Photography

Alpine Interiors 2

FVDB Photography
FVDB Photography
FVDB Photography

We will always have a soft spot for rustic farmhouse style wooden dining tables, as they just scream of family cohesion and cozy living. With a fresh oiling, they really come to life and you can afford to go a little crazier with your seating choices.

14. Modernist marvel.

Single family house in Moscari, Tono Vila Architecture & Design Tono Vila Architecture & Design Modern Dining Room
Tono Vila Architecture &amp; Design

Single family house in Moscari

Tono Vila Architecture & Design
Tono Vila Architecture &amp; Design
Tono Vila Architecture & Design

What we love about this table, other than the dazzling white finish, is the way that the legs are positioned. Flayed out to the side to support the top, they offer unrestricted leg access and there is enough of a retro vibe to make some classic ergonomic chairs the right choice!

For more dining room ideas, take a look at this article: Combined kitchen/dining rooms to whet your appetite.

Home of the week: a low-cost home for the future
Did you find your dream dining table here?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks