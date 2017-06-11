Unique dining tables that serve up a lot of style

The focal point of any dining room will always be a well-chosen and beautiful dining table, but if you want to go all out, you need to be open to the idea of something a touch more unusual, don't you agree? Well, interior designers certainly do, which is why we are seeing some truly stunning examples being showcased in amazing homes and today, we want to show you a few of our favorite styles. We feel confident that you'll find something perfect for all your dining and aesthetic needs, right here, so let's take a look!
Vintage metalwork supports and an imperfect, rustic wooden tabletop have combined to create a striking, unusual and eye-catching dining table here! We love the mix of different seating options too.
A very basic design doesn't have to make for a boring dining table, as this lovely pared back example proves! A wooden classic, we really think there are some serious Scandinavian vibes going on here.
If you decide that you'd rather invest in some money in outlandish chairs, then a very understated and classic dining table is absolutely the way to go. Dark wood is never a bad move!
We've seen glass dining tables before, but they have generally been clear, but this milky and frosted variety is so different! A great way to inject a little pastel prettiness, we find this table so charming.
The simplicity of this A-frame wooden dining table is lovely, as it can be easily dressed up for more formal dining parties, or left chic and understated for family meals. The pale wood is utterly charming and a great neutral base.
There's a lot going on here! Polished chrome legs meet a natural slate tabletop and then perspex chairs really finish the look to perfection! What a statement in a minimalist room!
We love the conference room vibe of this chunky table that looks as though it really means business! Polished wood always looks super luxe and just look at those chairs!
We've seen a lot of rectangular dining tables, but this lovely little circular design is really flying the flag for a more daring shape! We really like the skinny dimensions of the tabletop and how well proportioned it is for the room!
Wow! A faceted glass top, polished chrome end supports and minimal white chairs have all come together to make the most contemporary dining table we have seen so far! Perfect for a modern home!
Look at the phenomenal details on this dining table! Feature moldings and a high-gloss wood top are just the perfect combination for a more heritage look. The great things about antique tables is that you can pretty much guarantee that nobody else has the exact same one!
We know there will be people out there who think you can have too much of a good thing, but what about a GOLD thing? The incredible gold legs of this table pave the way for a stunning white marble tabletop and the effect is dazzling! Even in a more minimal room, this would look the part!
If you are a fan of a little Gothic interior design here and there, we don't think anything works more effectively than a black dining table! So opulent and moody, with matching chairs you'll create a real stir with your choice!
We will always have a soft spot for rustic farmhouse style wooden dining tables, as they just scream of family cohesion and cozy living. With a fresh oiling, they really come to life and you can afford to go a little crazier with your seating choices.
What we love about this table, other than the dazzling white finish, is the way that the legs are positioned. Flayed out to the side to support the top, they offer unrestricted leg access and there is enough of a retro vibe to make some classic ergonomic chairs the right choice!
