The home that made storage its specialty

We've long been of the opinion that no home can truly have enough storage for the needs of a growing family and then we stumbled across this utterly fantastic home! The interior designer that was in charge of creating this cohesive and practical home had such an amazing grasp on how to make more of dead space and surprising storage techniques and we know that you are going to simply be in shock! We don't want to give anything away too early, so come with us now and enjoy a look at some of the most ingenious touches that have been included here. Then, get ready to call your interior designer to demand a little more sneaky storage in your own home!
come great things! We love that other than a vibrant color, this front door looks perfectly simple and chic, but not massively out of the ordinary. That's what makes the interior of this home so much more surprising! Are you ready to take a look?
and instantly, you find wall to wall built-in storage! Sleek and subtle, it makes the hallway feel uncluttered and elegantly proportioned, but still adds in new dimensions of practicality, which is so important!
Have you ever seen a living room with quite so much storage? The really genius part about this shelving system is that thanks to the materials it is made from, it doesn't look too overbearing or unsightly. Quite the opposite in fact, as it adds a warmth to the space and the black divides mirror the window frames beautifully. Just imagine how many books and belongings you could get on there, while still leaving most of the room free for furniture!
but just look at how much storage has been packed in here! Finished in all-white, this kitchen manages to remain spacious, airy and light, while still getting an enviable number of cabinets in place. The decision to add track lighting was fantastic, as it stops the top cupboards from making the room feel too dark or enclosed.
We are about to show you the real shining grace of this apartment, so we though a little teaser, from the kitchen, would be a lot of fun. Can you see what we're talking about? Let us divert your attention to that intriguing wooden room to the right…
Are you getting the vibe of what is going on in this innovative room yet? The holes in the floor and the height should be giving you some serious clues. We'll put you out of your misery… with the next photo!
WOAH! Can we take a minute to just sit back and enjoy this for a moment? Not only do the wall cabinets open up and reveal plenty of hanging space and secluded drawers, the floor totally opens to reveal individual wooden storage pockets! This is seriously inspired, in terms of adding valuable organization potential to a smaller home. This is an idea that we could seriously get onboard with!
This bathroom might be small, but it is pulling out the big guns in terms of storage, with a large mirrored wall cabinet. With the doors shut, natural light is reflected into every corner, making the space seem larger and when opened up, there is a wealth of shelving perfectly suited to space-draining toiletries!
We had to give some attention to the fact that the interior doors in this home are genius sliding varieties! What a way to make the most of small proportions! Disappearing into the wall when not in use and offering perfect privacy when they are, these doors are the idea solution and we wouldn't expect anything less from a home with a storage floor!
Now this is a bonus slice of space! Just imagine what you could do with this! A utility area would be at the very top of our wish list, so as to free up plenty of extra kitchen space! This home is just one surprise after another, but we are SO into it!
