Modern storage ideas for bathrooms

Bathroom storage can be a tricky thing to get right, but there are so many chic modern ideas that make the most practical parts of your design amazingly beautiful, as well as handy! Ask any bathroom designer and they'll tell you that you absolutely NEED a fair amount of storage in your space, as there are a lot of items to store within easy reach, but you don't have to prioritize practicality at the detriment of gorgeous aesthetics! If you can't picture a way to make drawers, inset shelving and cupboards look dynamic and cool, come with us now and see some fabulous examples for yourself!