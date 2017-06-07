The monochrome home of many patterns

How simple it would have been to add smooth plaster to the walls in this hallway, but instead, exposed bricks have been painted a dramatic black and a statement staircase has been added in, for good measure. By keeping a little texture, there is still a nuance of pattern and interest and we never thought we'd say that about a black wall!

