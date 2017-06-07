Places that need to be cleaned: kitchen edition

there's nothing nicer than having your furry friends in the kitchen, enjoying their dinner as you eat yours, but they don't usually have the same table manners as you, which means food spray, hair and other debris being left behind. Always clean their feeding area and bowls well, but be sure to check that you're using non-toxic products, as you don't want a poorly pet to contend with!

