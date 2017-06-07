Places that need to be cleaned: kitchen edition

If it's brand new information to you that your kitchen needs cleaning, then we are seriously concerned about your health! All jokes aside, however, there are some particular spots that any professional cleaner will tell you need a lot of extra attention. We can all get away with a quick wipe of the worktops and a decent mop now and again, but we want to fill you in on those extra grubby spots that can't be overlooked or half-arsed! Remember; your health is at risk if you don't tend to these tasks, so grab the cleaning products and get to it!
You need to get used to the idea of undertaking a weekly fridge audit, so you can throw out any spoiled or turning food and while you're at it, check for spills as well! It's shocking how quickly a drip of milk can make your entire fridge smell EXCEPTIONALLY nasty!
We used to think that you don;t need to clean your cleaning products, as surely they look after themselves, but alas, that is NOT the case! Sponges and cloths can quickly become bacteria breeding grounds, so whether you give them a bleach soak or a blitz in your microwave to kill off germs, try to do it regularly, as in a couple of times a week!
You know how your bathtub can get a grime ring? Well so can your kitchen sink! Think about all the things you throw in there and you'll see that a simple spritz with the tap just isn't enough and you need to get in there for a scrub! Why not freshen it up, after you've cleaned it, with a squirt of fresh lemon juice, which is naturally antibacterial.
Wooden chopping boards are fantastic, but being an absorbent material, the wood can easily soak up nasties, grime and bad smells. A natural approach is usually best, so try a salt scrub and a lemon rinse, once a week, to make sure that your boards are as hygienic as they can be.
there's nothing nicer than having your furry friends in the kitchen, enjoying their dinner as you eat yours, but they don't usually have the same table manners as you, which means food spray, hair and other debris being left behind. Always clean their feeding area and bowls well, but be sure to check that you're using non-toxic products, as you don't want a poorly pet to contend with!
