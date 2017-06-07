Unique wall coverings that will really catch your eye!

Have you heard about the amazing renaissance that statement wall coverings are having right now? Interior designers the world over are reintroducing fantastic wall covering options into clients' homes, to incredible effect and the best part is that this is a decorating technique that works in every single room! From your bedroom to previously neglected hallways, wallpaper or a simple gallery wall are THE ways to add a little extra style and life to your walls, but if you need a little extra convincing, come and take a look at some of the bold designs that we've found!
WOW! What a great contrast this bold and bright wallpaper has against some richly stained wood! The best part is that it has been used on every wall possible, to create a cozy and yet modern look! We can't deny that we love turquoise!
We are still really enjoying the uptake in singular feature walls as a decorating technique and this totally tropical wallpaper has made a HUGE splash, despite only being used on one wall. So vivid and it works perfectly with a colorful ceiling!
The piquant combination of wall panelling and simple yet elegant prints, in dramatic black frames, looks nothing short of timeless here! Eye-catching and impactful, this is such a great way to break up large, uninspiring expanses of walls.
A large vinyl wall decal is a great alternative to wallpaper, as it can be removed without leaving any damage and can really depict a moment in time. You could even have a favorite film still up on your wall, as a huge installation. Genius!
Has there ever been a more dramatic color pairing than black and gold? The Gothic background of black is so perfectly accented by some rich, metallic accents and creates an undeniably Art Deco ambiance as well. It's a little over the top, but in the best possible way.
We all know that geometric prints are massively popular right now, which is why they are perfect for your walls! Whether you choose a striking set of faceted tiles to get the look, or simply plump for some gorgeous geometric wallpaper, it's never been easier to tap into a trend!
What if you like the idea of statement wallpaper, but you just can't commit to even a whole wall? Well, this is the perfect solution for you! Use your chosen wallpaper and create a dramatic panel of pattern on one wall, that almost looks and acts like a large piece of art. Such an unusual technique, but so cool!
We are madly in love with the current trend of using gray to good effect in interior design schemes and this wallpaper is absolutely a new and inspired way to tap into it! The funky raindrop design would be amazing for a kid's room or nursery!
