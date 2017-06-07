Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Unique wall coverings that will really catch your eye!

press profile homify press profile homify
homify Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Loading admin actions …

Have you heard about the amazing renaissance that statement wall coverings are having right now? Interior designers the world over are reintroducing fantastic wall covering options into clients' homes, to incredible effect and the best part is that this is a decorating technique that works in every single room! From your bedroom to previously neglected hallways, wallpaper or a simple gallery wall are THE ways to add a little extra style and life to your walls, but if you need a little extra convincing, come and take a look at some of the bold designs that we've found!

1. Wall to wall brights.

homify Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
homify

homify
homify
homify

WOW! What a great contrast this bold and bright wallpaper has against some richly stained wood! The best part is that it has been used on every wall possible, to create a cozy and yet modern look! We can't deny that we love turquoise!

2. Totally tropical statement.

homify Modern Bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

We are still really enjoying the uptake in singular feature walls as a decorating technique and this totally tropical wallpaper has made a HUGE splash, despite only being used on one wall. So vivid and it works perfectly with a colorful ceiling!

3. Heritage in a big way.

Living Room - The Pearl Joe Ginsberg Design Modern Living Room Grey Living Room,Modern Living Room,NY Interior Designer,NY Design,High-end Design,Loft Design,Luxury Design,Living Room Design
Joe Ginsberg Design

Living Room—The Pearl

Joe Ginsberg Design
Joe Ginsberg Design
Joe Ginsberg Design

The piquant combination of wall panelling and simple yet elegant prints, in dramatic black frames, looks nothing short of timeless here! Eye-catching and impactful, this is such a great way to break up large, uninspiring expanses of walls.

4. Telling a story.

Living Room Joe Ginsberg Design Living room Amber/Gold Living Room Design,NY interior Designer,NY Design,NY interior Design,Living Room,Study,Library Design
Joe Ginsberg Design

Living Room

Joe Ginsberg Design
Joe Ginsberg Design
Joe Ginsberg Design

A large vinyl wall decal is a great alternative to wallpaper, as it can be removed without leaving any damage and can really depict a moment in time. You could even have a favorite film still up on your wall, as a huge installation. Genius!

5. Black and gold.

Bedroom Joe Ginsberg Design Modern Bedroom Multicolored Bedroom,Bedroom Design,Modern Bedroom,Modern design,Luxury Design,High-end Design,NY design,NY designer,New York Designer
Joe Ginsberg Design

Bedroom

Joe Ginsberg Design
Joe Ginsberg Design
Joe Ginsberg Design

Has there ever been a more dramatic color pairing than black and gold? The Gothic background of black is so perfectly accented by some rich, metallic accents and creates an undeniably Art Deco ambiance as well. It's a little over the top, but in the best possible way.

6. Get some geometrics.

Bathroom Joe Ginsberg Design Modern Bathroom White bathroom design,bathroom,NY Design,NY Designer,modern bathroom,modern design
Joe Ginsberg Design

Bathroom

Joe Ginsberg Design
Joe Ginsberg Design
Joe Ginsberg Design

We all know that geometric prints are massively popular right now, which is why they are perfect for your walls! Whether you choose a striking set of faceted tiles to get the look, or simply plump for some gorgeous geometric wallpaper, it's never been easier to tap into a trend!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. A patch of perfection.

living room & kitchen brandt+simon architekten Modern Living Room White living room,kitchen,redesign,apartment,Berlin,patter,wallpaper
brandt+simon architekten

living room & kitchen

brandt+simon architekten
brandt+simon architekten
brandt+simon architekten

What if you like the idea of statement wallpaper, but you just can't commit to even a whole wall? Well, this is the perfect solution for you! Use your chosen wallpaper and create a dramatic panel of pattern on one wall, that almost looks and acts like a large piece of art. Such an unusual technique, but so cool!

8. Rain, rain, don't go away!

study brandt+simon architekten Modern Study Room and Home Office Grey redesign,apartment,Berlin,surfaces,pattern,wallpaper,modern,modern
brandt+simon architekten

study

brandt+simon architekten
brandt+simon architekten
brandt+simon architekten

We are madly in love with the current trend of using gray to good effect in interior design schemes and this wallpaper is absolutely a new and inspired way to tap into it! The funky raindrop design would be amazing for a kid's room or nursery!

For more cool wall ideas, take a look at this article: 23 creative and cost effective wall ideas for you.

Porches: here is how a beautiful porch was built!
Which of these wall ideas really tempts you?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks