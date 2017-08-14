8 pictures of a single family home that will win your heart

The roomy character continues into this kitchen-dining space as well, between the living room and the bedroom. With the dapper white dining table, stylish chairs & a noteworthy large pendant lamp, the dining area packs a sumptuous punch of élan.

The white kitchen, with the modish lamps illuminating the beautiful breakfast bar, is another feather in the cap of the master architects.

Throughout the house, the ventilators provision for additional natural light, making the most of the daylight filtering in, which greatly brightens up the interiors of this simple yet sassy snug dwelling.