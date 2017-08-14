8 pictures of a single family home that will win your heart

Mallorca based architects from TONO VILA ARCHITECTURE & DESIGN have created a simple, snug and beautiful dwelling in Moscari, that celebrates neat accents, clarity of concept and natural serenity. Sitting pretty amidst lush greens, this modern house offers decent comforts with an uncomplicated & sincere elegance enveloped in natural goodness.
Let us explore this cozy little home on homify today and look for an inspiring idea or two to copy. Here we go!
The front facade conveys simplistic homey vibes. Plant decor adorning the walls and corners go well with the light pink color of the exterior walls. In this view, you can see how the blessing of nature offers spectacular vistas and refreshing rejuvenation for the senses. The simple homeliness oozing from this abode enhances its desirability manifolds with an assurance of chic coziness.
Another winsome aspect. Look at that angular roof!
The wooden details contrast well with the pink walls. How about a cup of tea on this open porch, as you soak in the surrounding tranquility?
The glow of the interior lighting really nails the look here. But now it's time to step inside and have a look at the interior…
Warm essence of this living room lies in its neat, no-frills detailing. Expansive wooden framed glass doors & windows, white walls, black & gray upholstered cushy sofas, simple fireplace, prim decor and lots of natural brightness complement one another to lend an absolutely cozy ambiance. Sleek jazz amps up the visual appeal of the elements, as well as of the room as a whole.
The corridor leads from the living room to the bedroom; note the pattern- tiled panel on the otherwise plain floor, running along the corridor. An interesting concept you see here is that of an open bathroom with bathing & washing areas in different locations of the airy bedroom space. The mosaic tiles of the showering area match in tonality with the adjacent blue-gray wall. The decor on this wall as well as on the white wall reflects an artistic taste.
Besides the bright & cheery accents, you can see the washing area of the bathroom here with the designer sink & the black washbasin counter. With 2 wooden stumps for bedside tables and a woody bedstead, this spacious and restful bedroom is loaded with a stylish luminosity that is hard to beat.
The roomy character continues into this kitchen-dining space as well, between the living room and the bedroom. With the dapper white dining table, stylish chairs & a noteworthy large pendant lamp, the dining area packs a sumptuous punch of élan.
The white kitchen, with the modish lamps illuminating the beautiful breakfast bar, is another feather in the cap of the master architects.
Throughout the house, the ventilators provision for additional natural light, making the most of the daylight filtering in, which greatly brightens up the interiors of this simple yet sassy snug dwelling.