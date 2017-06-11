Posh modernity sings in this cozy apartment

Today’s homify story features an apartment boasting of the lavishly chic design by London based kitchen planners from SIMPLY ITALIAN. This modern apartment is replete with luxuriously designed spaces & opulent contemporary elements, the magnificent kitchen being the highlight. Join us as we take a closer look at this deluxe hub of coziness and be wowed by the comfy accents of modern luxury.
Urbanity oozed by this corridor is complemented well by the noble goodness of the wooden doors & the poised lighting effects. The carpeted staircase at the far corner is no less modish. The designer floor made of stone and the wall decor convey a plush taste. Look at those lights!
Inside the open-plan living room, you can appreciate the spacious, sassy and snug ambiance. The lounging area is separated from the cooking & dining spaces by a swish, open fireplace. The wooden flooring adds oodles of warmth to enhance the comfy quotient. The cushy furniture of the lounge ensures that you have a cozy time. Bonsai planter on the window-sill adds refreshing vibes.
This view allows you to notice the stunning details of the classy open fireplace that could easily be considered an adornment. Here you can also see the dining area with the rich dark colored dining set good for 10, and get a glimpse of the ritzy kitchen with its kitchen island & breakfast bar. Bonsai planter on the window-sill right across conveys the fresh touch of green decor.
Fashionable finesse reigns supreme as you are bathed in cozy accents of sumptuous lounging. Did you notice those curtains?
Sober elegance and tranquil essence greet you in this media room. The choice of palette, plant decor, and the small fireplace are suggestive of visually sound details of a comfortable leisure time with the family.
Just look at this avant-garde kitchen! The designer details of the lighting, cooktop, kitchen table and storage simply blow your mind. The dark colors complement the lighting effects brilliantly. The black & stainless steel stools offer a promise of undeniable grace. The matte black breakfast bar & countertop are made of stone which brings in an alluringly earthy touch of elegance.
Burners are stylish too!
In the modern bathroom, the white brick wall adds a delightful rustic zing to the dazzling modern elements. Be it the vanity, the dark stone walls flanking the bathtub or the contemporary fittings, snazzy smart design defines this bathroom.