8 clever mini bar ideas!

SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY
Great Totham, Essex, Kitchencraft Modern Kitchen
Many a times, space becomes a limiting factor while designing the layout of functional spaces. And that makes it all the more important to smartly plan out the different functional areas so as to fill them with visually appealing utility within the limited dimensions. Integrated functional spaces, multifaceted rooms with space maximization and small sized practical areas are the smart & stylish answers to the problem of space crunch in a small dwelling.

Today, homify brings to you 8 fantastic ideas for mini bars, particularly useful for those homes where wine cellar cannot be fitted in due to a paucity of space. These mini bars, conveying different styles like industrial, eclectic, minimalist, modern, etc., reveal a thoughtful concept and its tasteful execution replete with desired functional finesse. Home professionals like kitchen planners and others can be roped in to create a mini bar in a small nook of the kitchen, or to design a bar cabinet that can occupy a part of the living room/ hung as a vertical element on the kitchen wall.

Have a look at these 8 ideas & make an inspired choice for your own mini bar!

1. Upcycled minimalism nails it here.

homify Dining roomDressers & sideboards Wood Brown
homify

homify
homify
homify

2. Compact woody goodness with the high of innovation.

homify Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
homify

homify
homify
homify

3. Spirit of modernity in eclectic poise.

homify Modern Kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

4. Graceful gloss conceals firewater surprise.

Mini bar disguised in White Gloss cupboards Kitchencraft Modern Kitchen
Kitchencraft

Mini bar disguised in White Gloss cupboards

Kitchencraft
Kitchencraft
Kitchencraft

5. Elm elegance houses spirited style.

Elm cupboard with Silestone worktop used to store glasses Kitchencraft Modern Kitchen
Kitchencraft

Elm cupboard with Silestone worktop used to store glasses

Kitchencraft
Kitchencraft
Kitchencraft

6. Game for an industrial high?

Bar Noviembre 2015, Idea Interior Idea Interior Dining roomChairs & benches
Idea Interior

Idea Interior
Idea Interior
Idea Interior

7. Engineered wood hails the spirit of versatility.

homify KitchenKitchen utensils Engineered Wood White
homify

homify
homify
homify

8. How about this mini bar?

homify Dining roomDressers & sideboards Wood Yellow
homify

homify
homify
homify
Open modernist home that embraces nature
Where do you plan to put in yours?

No, Thanks