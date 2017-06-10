Open modernist home that embraces nature

Today’s homify story is about a remodeling project that gave an existing 1960s modern home a new lease of life. Undertaken by San Francisco based architects from KLOPF ARCHITECTURE, this revamp project resurrected the dwelling that was suffering from copious glass and plywood apart from an exceedingly large awning at the rear side which blocked out sunlight & connection with the outdoors considerably. This led to dark, glum and closed-in interiors.
With a confusing maze-like interior layout to work with, the architect team went on to strip it all out and go right back to basics, with an open-plan scheme that allows for plenty of light to flow in and circulate around a minimalist interior design. Creating an open, light & bright home where indoors communicate with the outdoor spaces in a clean and simple way, the architectural design of this modernist home is worth a dekko. Take a look!
The exterior facade conveys the closeness with nature. Woody goodness teamed up with contemporary accents offers a generous dollop of homey poise.
The different types of vegetation in the mini garden lend a refreshing green touch.
Great little patio to sit back & relax with a cup of your choicest brew!
Moving inside from the patio, through the sliding glass doors, you enter this comfy modern bedroom that is decked up in modish flair of minimalism. Dark wooden floor & a soothing palette adorn this bright room with a lot of finesse.
Look at that cushy bed! The minimal wooden furniture in the room makes it airy. Note the wall decor.
This corridor leads from the bedroom to the other interior spaces.
In this view, you can very well appreciate the fantastic design that allows for the indoor-outdoor connection, whereby the living room opens up to this huge terrace. Cozy suggestions of woody nobility deliver, yet again; combined with concrete & gravel, the result is visibly spectacular.
This white upholstered sofa with the little fireplace arrangement ensures that you are warm enough as you catch up with friends in this outdoor lounge on a cold winter day. The green envelope adds verdant charm.
The foldable metal-framed glass doors connect the living room with the open terrace outside.
This image shows the jazzy wood & white dining set and also lets you appreciate the raw appeal of the wooden fence. What a snug detailing!
Did you look at those planters?
Here you can see the home-office nook with contemporary furniture. The lime-green chair adds a voguish pop for sure.
On the other side, you reach the living room with the lounge, dining space & kitchen. The ottoman injects vibrancy while the armchair extends snazzy comfort. Part of the black wall & flanking wooden sideboard are visible.
The rich mahogany tones of the dining table and the black chairs, along with the metallic hints of ritz amp up the dapper quotient. The black wall redefines sophistication.
This view allows for a good glimpse into the open & spacious living room, on the other side of the cozy indoor lounge.
The modern kitchen with a breakfast bar boasts of magnificence in minimalism; modular in character, this kitchen emanates aesthetic allure.
What a backsplash!
This radiant bedroom is ideal for kids, with enough space to stash away their toys & other belongings and an attractively playful wall decor.
Simplistic accents of this bathroom win you over with uncomplicated details.
Practical sass and opulent jazz do the trick in this modern bathroom.