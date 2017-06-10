Open modernist home that embraces nature

Today’s homify story is about a remodeling project that gave an existing 1960s modern home a new lease of life. Undertaken by San Francisco based architects from KLOPF ARCHITECTURE, this revamp project resurrected the dwelling that was suffering from copious glass and plywood apart from an exceedingly large awning at the rear side which blocked out sunlight & connection with the outdoors considerably. This led to dark, glum and closed-in interiors.

With a confusing maze-like interior layout to work with, the architect team went on to strip it all out and go right back to basics, with an open-plan scheme that allows for plenty of light to flow in and circulate around a minimalist interior design. Creating an open, light & bright home where indoors communicate with the outdoor spaces in a clean and simple way, the architectural design of this modernist home is worth a dekko. Take a look!