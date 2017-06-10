Minimalist home with plenty of style

MOBILIFICIO MARCHESE, home professionals dealing with furniture & accessories in Messina, have decked up this minimalist house that we are going to tour today on homify. Lavishly spread, with plush accents for decent comfort, the dwelling boasts of a minimalist design which makes every space & every element dazzle with visually appealing functionality. The tasteful restraint in pimping up the spaces nails it for these lovely home spaces on the interior as well as the exterior.

Scroll down to get up, close & personal with the different areas of this home as you take your pick for inspiring ideas to copy.