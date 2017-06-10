Your browser is out-of-date.

Minimalist home with plenty of style

SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY
Attico sullo Stretto, Mobilificio Marchese Mobilificio Marchese Minimalist house
MOBILIFICIO MARCHESE, home professionals dealing with furniture & accessories in Messina, have decked up this minimalist house that we are going to tour today on homify. Lavishly spread, with plush accents for decent comfort, the dwelling boasts of a minimalist design which makes every space & every element dazzle with visually appealing functionality. The tasteful restraint in pimping up the spaces nails it for these lovely home spaces on the interior as well as the exterior.

Scroll down to get up, close & personal with the different areas of this home as you take your pick for inspiring ideas to copy.

Flowing style.

Attico sullo Stretto, Mobilificio Marchese Mobilificio Marchese Minimalist house
In this view, you can appreciate the fetching fluidity of the different functional areas of living room – the simplistic dining set occupies the space in between the cozy lounge & the beautiful kitchen. The minimalist kitchen has a wooden slider barrier to separate it from the dining area.

Assured elegance.

Attico sullo Stretto, Mobilificio Marchese Mobilificio Marchese Minimalist house
Wood & white… … .need we say more?

Loaded with coziness.

Attico sullo Stretto, Mobilificio Marchese Mobilificio Marchese Minimalist house
In this lounging area of the open-plan living room, the built-in wall cabinet doubles up as a bookshelf as well as a showcase. The beige upholstered couch with those soft comfy cushions extends a snug restful invite. The dark colored floor tiles & white walls add sober grace.

Attico sullo Stretto, Mobilificio Marchese Mobilificio Marchese Minimalist house
The living room opens into this glass covered outdoor corridor which lets in ample natural light.

Attico sullo Stretto, Mobilificio Marchese Mobilificio Marchese Minimalist house
The white high-backed chairs & glass-top dining table look winsome in their tranquil white format; did you note the balloon lights?

Attico sullo Stretto, Mobilificio Marchese Mobilificio Marchese Minimalist house
Look at the 4-layered wooden slider- noble accents quadrupled!

White wholesomeness.

Attico sullo Stretto, Mobilificio Marchese Mobilificio Marchese Kitchen
Modular & magnificent- you simply can't have enough of white!

Attico sullo Stretto, Mobilificio Marchese Mobilificio Marchese Minimalist house
Lending a palliative touch, the plants really soften this kitchen perfectly.

Uncomplicated modishness for relaxation.

Attico sullo Stretto, Mobilificio Marchese Mobilificio Marchese Minimalist house
Dapper gray wall, designer pendant lights, wooden flooring and a white preponderance- restful warmth sings in this snug well lit bedroom.

Sleek urbanity.

Attico sullo Stretto, Mobilificio Marchese Mobilificio Marchese Minimalist house
The black & white combo never goes out of fashion, does it? Those Mauve colored flowers ring in a pop of freshness in this bathroom. The black wall tiles create a voguish statement along with the stainless steel details.

Attico sullo Stretto, Mobilificio Marchese Mobilificio Marchese Minimalist house
White remains the last word in style & sophistication. A rejuvenating cool shower or a warm soak in that roomy bathtub- what are you gonna go for?

Attico sullo Stretto, Mobilificio Marchese Mobilificio Marchese Minimalist house
The mix of wood & white is an assured promise of warm minimalism in this bathroom. Note that twin-sink vanity. What a cozy glow of lighting!

Packed with maximum utility.

Attico sullo Stretto, Mobilificio Marchese Mobilificio Marchese Minimalist house
This well lit dressing room-cum-closet-cum-storage space is quite versatile, yet rich in minimalist poise.

Terraced glory.

Attico sullo Stretto, Mobilificio Marchese Mobilificio Marchese Patios & Decks
The trendy terrace is oozing maximally chic flair in its minimalist essence.

Beautiful practical spaces in small sizes!
Which of these wonderful ideas did you like the most?

