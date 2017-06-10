6 inspiring ideas to add some greens to your rooftop

Imagine yourself lazing with a hot cuppa as you have a cozy heart-to-heart with your loved ones, lounging in cushy furniture on your rooftop terrace, soaking in the great vistas. Sounds great, doesn’t it? Now throw in a bit of green relief and you have got the perfect idyllic set up for absolute relaxation- this is how adding a garden to your rooftop can make a difference to your home! Add some comfy chairs, loungers and a coffee table, or even fix a modern fireplace to complement that plush couch with ottoman, and you have your elegant rooftop lounge ready.

Today homify brings to you 6 such wonderful rooftop garden ideas in different styles- eclectic, Scandinavian, classic or modern- that inject contemporary poise into your rooftop, while imparting that palliative verdant vibrancy. Take a look at these amazing ideas that convey the stunning handiwork of home professionals dedicated to garden & landscape supplies, architecture and landscape design.

All set to give your neighbors & visitors some serious home envy? Read on!