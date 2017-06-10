Your browser is out-of-date.

6 inspiring ideas to add some greens to your rooftop

SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY
Empire State Loft, Koko Architecture + Design Koko Architecture + Design Modern Terrace
Imagine yourself lazing with a hot cuppa as you have a cozy heart-to-heart with your loved ones, lounging in cushy furniture on your rooftop terrace, soaking in the great vistas. Sounds great, doesn’t it? Now throw in a bit of green relief and you have got the perfect idyllic set up for absolute relaxation- this is how adding a garden to your rooftop can make a difference to your home! Add some comfy chairs, loungers and a coffee table, or even fix a modern fireplace to complement that plush couch with ottoman, and you have your elegant rooftop lounge ready.

Today homify brings to you 6 such wonderful rooftop garden ideas in different styles- eclectic, Scandinavian, classic or modern- that inject contemporary poise into your rooftop, while imparting that palliative verdant vibrancy. Take a look at these amazing ideas that convey the stunning handiwork of home professionals dedicated to garden & landscape supplies, architecture and landscape design.

All set to give your neighbors & visitors some serious home envy? Read on!

1. Enlivened by the lush cushion of nature.

West Village NYC Rooftop Garden, Amber Freda Home & Garden Amber Freda Home & Garden Eclectic style garden Green nyc roof garden,rooftop garden,roof garden design,rooftop terrace,rooftop landscaping,nyc garden design,nyc landscape design,landscaper,landscaping
Amber Freda Home &amp; Garden

2. Green jazz complemented by a fire table & a pool for magical repose.

Dubai Gas Fire Table - Lake Zurich Rivelin Garden Fire pits & barbecues gas fire pit,gas fire table,gas fire pit table
Rivelin

Dubai Gas Fire Table - Lake Zurich Rivelin Garden Fire pits & barbecues gas fire table,gas fire pit,gas fire pit table
Rivelin

3. Neat, sophisticated & soothingly luxuriant.

RasumofSKY Gardens, Hofmann Architekten ZT GmbH Hofmann Architekten ZT GmbH Modern Terrace
Hofmann Architekten ZT GmbH

4. Verdant blessing adds to snug tranquility.

RasumofSKY Gardens, Hofmann Architekten ZT GmbH Hofmann Architekten ZT GmbH Modern Terrace
Hofmann Architekten ZT GmbH

5. Opulently warm pizzazz meets tidy green comfort.

Soho Penthouse, SA-DA Architecture SA-DA Architecture Modern Terrace
SA-DA Architecture

6. Pushing the green envelope to ring in hearty contemporary coziness.

Empire State Loft, Koko Architecture + Design Koko Architecture + Design Modern Terrace
Koko Architecture + Design

Empire State Loft, Koko Architecture + Design Koko Architecture + Design Modern Terrace
Koko Architecture + Design

Empire State Loft, Koko Architecture + Design Koko Architecture + Design Modern Terrace
Koko Architecture + Design

When are you planning to give your rooftop a green update?

