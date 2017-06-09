Beautiful practical spaces in small sizes!

With the rising space crunch in modern times, architect houses and interior designers often face the problem of loading practicality with visual appeal & contemporary touches into small spaces, in line with the client’s vision. This is when the concept of open-plan spaces & multi-functional spaces come in handy. Open-plan living room with lounge, dining & kitchen is quite popular these days, and so is clubbing the home-office with the bedroom & the study with a built-in library.

Room decorators & architects swear by the might of the attic, when it comes to the potential to be converted into living spaces replete with utility. The added convenience of incorporating a skylight in an attic room, to easily take care of its lighting requirements, adds to the desirability of including an attic in the blueprint of the home. Compact spaces when tastefully & smartly done, can be packed with functional finesse, defying their size. And this is what our homify story is all about, today.

Take a look at these 12 modern spaces from 3 homes, that convey clever design, conceptual clarity and aesthetic refinement with a practical poise that is truly inspirational!