Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Beautiful practical spaces in small sizes!

SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY
Rénovation d'un studio à Lyon 06, Marion Lanoë Marion Lanoë Modern Bedroom
Loading admin actions …

With the rising space crunch in modern times, architect houses and interior designers often face the problem of loading practicality with visual appeal & contemporary touches into small spaces, in line with the client’s vision. This is when the concept of open-plan spaces & multi-functional spaces come in handy. Open-plan living room with lounge, dining & kitchen is quite popular these days, and so is clubbing the home-office with the bedroom & the study with a built-in library.

Room decorators & architects swear by the might of the attic, when it comes to the potential to be converted into living spaces replete with utility. The added convenience of incorporating a skylight in an attic room, to easily take care of its lighting requirements, adds to the desirability of including an attic in the blueprint of the home. Compact spaces when tastefully & smartly done, can be packed with functional finesse, defying their size. And this is what our homify story is all about, today.

Take a look at these 12 modern spaces from 3 homes, that convey clever design, conceptual clarity and aesthetic refinement with a practical poise that is truly inspirational!

1. Lounging in style or a comfy short nap- take your pick!

Rénovation d'un studio à Lyon 06, Marion Lanoë Marion Lanoë Modern Bedroom
Marion Lanoë

Marion Lanoë
Marion Lanoë
Marion Lanoë

2. The practical pop of panache flouts dimensions.

Rénovation d'un studio à Lyon 06, Marion Lanoë Marion Lanoë Modern Kitchen
Marion Lanoë

Marion Lanoë
Marion Lanoë
Marion Lanoë

3. Compact jazzy spaces; blending function & style in the bathroom.

Rénovation d'un studio à Lyon 06, Marion Lanoë Marion Lanoë Modern Bathroom
Marion Lanoë

Marion Lanoë
Marion Lanoë
Marion Lanoë

4. The bright glow of professional excellence.

Rénovation d'un studio à Lyon 06, Marion Lanoë Marion Lanoë Modern Study Room and Home Office
Marion Lanoë

Marion Lanoë
Marion Lanoë
Marion Lanoë

5. Chic repose conceals dapper utility.

Aménagement et décoration de chambres à Lentilly, Marion Lanoë Marion Lanoë Modern Bedroom
Marion Lanoë

Marion Lanoë
Marion Lanoë
Marion Lanoë

Aménagement et décoration de chambres à Lentilly, Marion Lanoë Marion Lanoë Modern Dressing Room
Marion Lanoë

Marion Lanoë
Marion Lanoë
Marion Lanoë

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

6. Plush corner lit up with cozy allure.

Aménagement et décoration de chambres à Lentilly, Marion Lanoë Marion Lanoë Modern Bedroom
Marion Lanoë

Marion Lanoë
Marion Lanoë
Marion Lanoë

7. Space maximization is the key.

Aménagement et décoration d'une maison à Genève, Marion Lanoë Marion Lanoë Modern Bathroom
Marion Lanoë

Marion Lanoë
Marion Lanoë
Marion Lanoë

8. Stacking it up with sound functionality.

Aménagement et décoration d'une maison à Genève, Marion Lanoë Marion Lanoë Modern Bedroom
Marion Lanoë

Marion Lanoë
Marion Lanoë
Marion Lanoë

9. Of pastel hues and versatile modishness.

Aménagement et décoration d'une maison à Genève, Marion Lanoë Marion Lanoë Modern Bedroom
Marion Lanoë

Marion Lanoë
Marion Lanoë
Marion Lanoë

10. Unlimited zing in limited space.

Aménagement et décoration d'une maison à Genève, Marion Lanoë Marion Lanoë Modern Bathroom
Marion Lanoë

Marion Lanoë
Marion Lanoë
Marion Lanoë

11. Making every inch count, and how!

Aménagement et décoration d'une maison à Genève, Marion Lanoë Marion Lanoë Modern Bedroom
Marion Lanoë

Marion Lanoë
Marion Lanoë
Marion Lanoë

Aménagement et décoration d'une maison à Genève, Marion Lanoë Marion Lanoë Modern Bedroom
Marion Lanoë

Marion Lanoë
Marion Lanoë
Marion Lanoë

12. A ritzy blend of work & leisure.

Aménagement et décoration d'une maison à Genève, Marion Lanoë Marion Lanoë Modern Living Room
Marion Lanoë

Marion Lanoë
Marion Lanoë
Marion Lanoë

Aménagement et décoration d'une maison à Genève, Marion Lanoë Marion Lanoë Modern Living Room
Marion Lanoë

Marion Lanoë
Marion Lanoë
Marion Lanoë
Soft neutral hues bring cozy sophistication into this home
How multifaceted are your home spaces?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks