Soft neutral hues bring cozy sophistication into this home

The house, that we are going to tour today on homify, boasts of spectacular interior design by the NY based interior designers & decorators from FOLEY&COX, who have aesthetically employed a neutral palette to define the contemporary elements, creating interiors which are oozing with practical modishness & chic finesse—a true visual delight.
Come along as we get up, close & personal with some aspects of the fantastic interiors, and take home inspiring ideas to pimp up your snug pad. Let’s go!
The classic accents of this snug living room are accentuated by the neutral palette and the fetching details like the cushy couch, plush cushions, conventionally chic fireplace, double-layered round glass coffee table with green & candle decor, and jazzy triangular stools. The natural light flooding this living room through those large windows, along with the lone planter at the corner & the shiny wooden floor add generous dollops of tranquil essence to enhance the restful positive ambiance of this living room.
The palliative serene essence dominating in this living room is further augmented as you can enjoy the nice views of the balcony outside, & beyond. Wonderfully relaxing atmosphere indeed!
In this modern kitchen, ample storage and modular flair do the trick. The overhead storage cabinets bear classic suggestions in their contemporary format. The visually appealing backsplash & glossy gray countertop complement one another beautifully. The white-topped kitchen table also offers plentiful storage convenience and has a breakfast bar too!
You could grab a quick snack while seated comfortably on those high metallic chairs, as you cheer for your favorite football team, or simply enjoy a cozy chit-chat with your loved ones. The white floral decor adds a visually soothing stance. All the elements of this kitchen go well with each other as well as with the white & light gray checkered floor that injects chic style into this space.