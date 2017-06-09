Soft neutral hues bring cozy sophistication into this home

The house, that we are going to tour today on homify, boasts of spectacular interior design by the NY based interior designers & decorators from FOLEY&COX, who have aesthetically employed a neutral palette to define the contemporary elements, creating interiors which are oozing with practical modishness & chic finesse—a true visual delight.

Come along as we get up, close & personal with some aspects of the fantastic interiors, and take home inspiring ideas to pimp up your snug pad. Let’s go!