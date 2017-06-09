Your browser is out-of-date.

Soft neutral hues bring cozy sophistication into this home

SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY
Greenwich, foley&cox
The house, that we are going to tour today on homify, boasts of spectacular interior design by the NY based interior designers & decorators from FOLEY&COX, who have aesthetically employed a neutral palette to define the contemporary elements, creating interiors which are oozing with practical modishness & chic finesse—a true visual delight.

Come along as we get up, close & personal with some aspects of the fantastic interiors, and take home inspiring ideas to pimp up your snug pad. Let’s go!

Radiant comfort, classy elegance.

Greenwich, foley&cox
foley&amp;cox

Greenwich

foley&cox
foley&amp;cox
foley&cox

The classic accents of this snug living room are accentuated by the neutral palette and the fetching details like the cushy couch, plush cushions, conventionally chic fireplace, double-layered round glass coffee table with green & candle decor, and jazzy triangular stools. The natural light flooding this living room through those large windows, along with the lone planter at the corner & the shiny wooden floor add generous dollops of tranquil essence to enhance the restful positive ambiance of this living room.

Greenwich, foley&cox
foley&amp;cox

Greenwich

foley&cox
foley&amp;cox
foley&cox

The palliative serene essence dominating in this living room is further augmented as you can enjoy the nice views of the balcony outside, & beyond. Wonderfully relaxing atmosphere indeed!

Hearty grace of modernity.

Greenwich, foley&cox
foley&amp;cox

Greenwich

foley&cox
foley&amp;cox
foley&cox

In this modern kitchen, ample storage and modular flair do the trick. The overhead storage cabinets bear classic suggestions in their contemporary format. The visually appealing backsplash & glossy gray countertop complement one another beautifully. The white-topped kitchen table also offers plentiful storage convenience and has a breakfast bar too!

Greenwich, foley&cox
foley&amp;cox

Greenwich

foley&cox
foley&amp;cox
foley&cox

You could grab a quick snack while seated comfortably on those high metallic chairs, as you cheer for your favorite football team, or simply enjoy a cozy chit-chat with your loved ones. The white floral decor adds a visually soothing stance. All the elements of this kitchen go well with each other as well as with the white & light gray checkered floor that injects chic style into this space.

Where do neutral colors sit in your interior spaces?

