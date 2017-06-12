7 great ideas for imprinting yourself on your home

Perhaps the most essential thing about a house is that it feels like a home.
We know that's a rather obvious comment to make, but what we mean is that above and beyond the structure, the style, it needs to hold a small piece of us inside of it. Four walls and roof—that is what a house needs—but what a house is - is the hands that cup a tiny piece of our soul.
Modern decor often overlooks the notion that a home doesn't need to be conventionally beautiful, or aristocratically elegant—it can also just be a reflection of the owner's magic.
So today we have a list of homes that have done just that: mirrored the tiny sliver of soul that their owners left embedded in the foundation.
The sheer audacity in this gorgeous kitchen is already enough to sell us on it. In a faux-advertising schematic, the room looks as though a brand salesman died and bled out all over the vitals.
But that authentic, quirky feel just cannot be replicated by a decorator; no this own comes from the meticulous hard work of the homeowners themselves. The workshop style counter, combined with the corrugated iron cupboards and refrigerator give this kitchen more jazz than Miles Davis. The signs are an excellent addition, assuring that this room will not be quickly forgotten.
It does look as though the Bronte girls are pasted into this scene (see pillows/wall-mounted-pictures). However, let that not detract from an otherwise very sophisticated bedroom, replete with turn of the century chandelier, colonial decor and what is assuredly a garden wrought-iron bench spruced up with big squishy seating.
The littered books on the floor? Priceless.
Perhaps the most self-reflecting room in this list; one can get a clear idea of who lives here just from the arrangement and decor. Now, we don't like to make assumptions, but suffice it to say that whoever does sleep in this bed each night has a real taste for erudite decor.
The color palette merges seamlessly together, while the furnishings are colonial to a point of last century. This is a room that a monarch would feel natural in.
Just when you thought the world could not get more Bohemian, we go and drop this one on your. A pillow-stuffed suitcase.
For sitting.
Enjoy long nights drinking red wine with goatee-sporting art majors in this room.
The colorful lath chairs are the focus here. A real eccentric style of dining by the kitchen these days, but we hazard that back in the 50's, this would have been the norm.
So, not eccentric then.
Retro.
The creamy caramel of this room is an unparalleled color choice. Matching the hardwood floors, while throwing a Tuscan ambiance all over the most relaxing room in the home, as well as the Victorian tub—superb.
Very chic dear, very chic.
The old velvet couch immediately stands out as a winner. Throw in the corner bookshelf and patterned armchair and you have yourself a mix of grandma's living room meets Amy Crocker in Piccadilly.
And then to top it all off, the walls and floor are so contemporary and functional it's almost as though two different time zones exist in this room.
Perfect.