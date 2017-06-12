7 great ideas for imprinting yourself on your home

Perhaps the most essential thing about a house is that it feels like a home.

We know that's a rather obvious comment to make, but what we mean is that above and beyond the structure, the style, it needs to hold a small piece of us inside of it. Four walls and roof—that is what a house needs—but what a house is - is the hands that cup a tiny piece of our soul.

Modern decor often overlooks the notion that a home doesn't need to be conventionally beautiful, or aristocratically elegant—it can also just be a reflection of the owner's magic.

So today we have a list of homes that have done just that: mirrored the tiny sliver of soul that their owners left embedded in the foundation.