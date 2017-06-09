Your browser is out-of-date.

Green it up with these city garden ideas!

Modern Garden
In the mundane hustle-bustle of urban life, a green thumb is a sure shot way to ensure some relief to the senses. A manicured lawn or a full-fledged garden is a BIG plus to any home, acting as its lungs as well as amping up its visual appeal. Home professionals have time & again stressed on the significance of green addition to an abode, be it as a front lawn with flowering plants, indoor garden, vertical garden, or a small garden growing your choice of herbs & ornamental plants in the backyard/ kitchen/ terrace.

Whether an inclusion in the blueprint prepared by the architect team or landscape architects/ designers, or an exclusive design by the dedicated professionals for garden & landscape supplies, a garden is like a new lease of life for the city homes. Laze with a book, have a cozy chit-chat, enjoy a delicious meal, soak in the surrounding natural goodness or simply hit the snooze button- the possibilities for garden activity are endless. Whatever the dimensions of your spaces be, there always exists some space to accommodate those greens. A number of styles like Asian, colonial, rustic or modern can be employed to give your green outdoor space a designer pop.

Today let us have a look at 12 amazing city garden ideas whereby you could land up with the perfect one for your cozy dwelling. Here we go!

1. With discarded utensils for planters, clustered for some calming adornment.

2. Neutral hues & soft planting for some outdoor relaxation.

3. Walled with contemporary green cover to create a comfy lounge.

4. Vertically nailing it with tropical suggestions.

5. Cushioned with natural serenity.

6. Imparting a lush inviting aspect.

7. Terraced in restfully verdant modernity.

8. How about some rustic greening?

9. The calming touch of the orient.

10. Green relief for eclectic elegance.

11. Manicured for cozy designer magnificence.

12. Chic corners of verdant vibrancy.

Which one did you pick?

