Green it up with these city garden ideas!

In the mundane hustle-bustle of urban life, a green thumb is a sure shot way to ensure some relief to the senses. A manicured lawn or a full-fledged garden is a BIG plus to any home, acting as its lungs as well as amping up its visual appeal. Home professionals have time & again stressed on the significance of green addition to an abode, be it as a front lawn with flowering plants, indoor garden, vertical garden, or a small garden growing your choice of herbs & ornamental plants in the backyard/ kitchen/ terrace.

Whether an inclusion in the blueprint prepared by the architect team or landscape architects/ designers, or an exclusive design by the dedicated professionals for garden & landscape supplies, a garden is like a new lease of life for the city homes. Laze with a book, have a cozy chit-chat, enjoy a delicious meal, soak in the surrounding natural goodness or simply hit the snooze button- the possibilities for garden activity are endless. Whatever the dimensions of your spaces be, there always exists some space to accommodate those greens. A number of styles like Asian, colonial, rustic or modern can be employed to give your green outdoor space a designer pop.

Today let us have a look at 12 amazing city garden ideas whereby you could land up with the perfect one for your cozy dwelling. Here we go!