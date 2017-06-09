This home boasts of real time architectural excellence in 3D

Today’s homify account heroes the handiwork of the New York based CGI/ Visualization professionals from VRENDER.COM who have worked on the real time 3D architectural visualization of this tropical dwelling. A coastal home with 2 levels of great architectural design, this dwelling is surrounded by green relief and aqua allure- goodness of nature in its full glory.
Come with us as we look around this wonderful piece of work by the expert professionals and be amazed. Let’s go!
Giving due consideration to the landscape, the gravel & concrete driveway has been created. 3D exterior visualization makes it look spectacular with the flanking Palm trees on both sides, and the open sea beckoning with refreshing cool breeze.
Approaching the dwelling, you can see the slight ramp as the gravel & concrete give way to the wooden flooring that continues on the remaining 3 sides of the exterior facade of this home. Enveloped by greens, this uncomplicated elegant abode bears simplistic spaces as revealed by this aspect. White on the exterior walls is complemented by the wooden details, to impart agelessly graceful accents. Truly marvelous 3D exterior rendering indeed!
Isn’t it super palliative to have so much of natural goodness in a single frame? 3D exterior visualization allows for such fantastic views; here, you can see how the woody nobility lends a warm touch to this abode while the greens & boulders add to the visual spectacle. Also, the greenery helps maintain a cool ambiance around the home.
Moving on to the opposite side, you are greeted by a small porch made of stone. The organic beauty of wood shines on this face as well. From here, you also get a glimpse of the pool at the rear part of this home. The wooden floor continues there as the pool-deck. The poised 3D exterior visualization is celebrated, yet again!
On the rear-side of this home is this beautiful pool with ample poolside convenience for a cozy time. Thanks to 3D rendering, you can clearly note the 4 steps leading to the deep pool waters. The crystal clear blue invite is tempting, no?
The porch continues partly on this rear-side, leading up to the kitchen/ dining space visible on the ground level. A wood & stone eave-like structure offers a shaded area above the porch outside the kitchen & dining areas. On the other side of the wooden wall-panel flanking the expansive glass doors leading into the cooking & dining areas, you can see the living room with large transparent sliding doors leading out to this pool-deck.
The poolside loungers offer plenty of options for you to let your hair down- soak in the sunny warmth after a relaxing swim as you sip on a cool beverage & have some munchies to go with it, take a short nap in the fresh air, lounge outdoors with your favorite novel, or simply have a comfy chit-chat with your loved ones on a lazy summer day.