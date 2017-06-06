Your browser is out-of-date.

You WON'T have seen a home like this one before!

If you think that you've seen modern and monochrome interior design before, prepare to be totally schooled, as this apartment is something else! The inspired use of mirrors, dark hues and luxe materials has created an artistic and thought-provoking home that really keeps you guessing and we are in awe of the talents of the interior designer that conceptualized it! Keep your eyes peeled for amazing light fixtures, dramatic furniture and an optical illusion living room wall, as you really don't want to miss any of these fabulous focal points!

Amazingly artistic.

Would you just look at this living room! Perhaps it would be better to call it a salon, as it feels so continental and arty! The muted hues of the main features have been so perfectly contrasted by black picture frames and a rich purple armchair, but despite the contemporary feel, the wall panelling adds a real touch of heritage. We can tell that this home will challenge perceptions already!

THAT wall!

Take a moment and really get to grips with this wall. It's OK, we had to as well! A mirrored fireplace gently melts into mirrored walls, which give the illusion of a totally open-plan space and positioned next to a huge window, the effect is confusing, inspiring and exciting, all at once! The rustic shelves help to break up the stark aesthetic, but they also kind of add to our perception issues!

A bedroom fit for a queen!

If anybody ever said that a dark bedroom will feel oppressive, they clearly hadn't seen this space! Filled to the brim with opulent and decadent touches, it has a demonstrably enveloping and luxury vibe going on and just look at that light fixture! Utterly amazing!

Big bedroom style.

Spin around in this master bedroom and you'll see just how 'large' everything is. A huge mirror reflects the grandiose view perfectly and really makes the most of the proportions of the room. We have to give an honourable mention to the fabulous floral bed linen too!

Gorgeous for guests.

Don't go thinking that all the luxury was reserved for the master bedroom, as this gray guest suite is absolutely super! We are really enjoying how art has been used to such great effect, throughout the home, to create a dramatic and engaging aesthetic. This room is so pretty! talk about 50 shades of gray!

A kitchen like no other.

Is it just us, or is this the ultimate in luxurious gothic kitchen design? Large expanses of black meet a dazzling countertop and a feature mirror is the icing on the cake. Oh hang on, no it isn't… look at that light! We love this design so much, but where do you sit?…

Hidden convenience.

Ah ha! So here is where all the seating was hiding! What else would you expect other than velvet and studded stools that slide under the breakfast bar seamlessly. We hadn't spotted the medieval-style chandelier before now either! This home just impresses more and more, from each new angle!

For more contemporary apartment inspiration, take a look at this article: Divine duplex apartment kitchens.

Would you love a home this striking?

