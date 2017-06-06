Amazing ways to maximize the space in your home

Regardless of whether you have a large or small home, you always need to make the most of every available facet of space and storage, which is why we want to show you a host of really innovative, not to mention attractive, space-saving solutions. The interior designers that crafted these wonderful concepts had such a fantastic grasp on opening up pockets of underused potential that we are seriously blown away and already planning to try and capture similar aesthetics in our own houses! Come with us now and see if you feel the same way too!
The space under your stairs is simply going to waste if you don't open it up and make more of it! We love the idea of building a miniature home office under there, which offers easy working-from-home potential, or could be a valuable solitary spot for studying teens! You can't tell us that this one isn't seriously tempting you!
If the space UNDER your stairs isn't prime real estate, how about the treads themselves? Using cubby storage boxes in place of regular treads is a wonderful idea that not only looks great but also gives you access to untold amounts of storage too. Now that would come in handy in a family home!
Inset wall shelves are perfect for garnering more space in a bijou home, as they simply sink into your wall cavities, rather than impacting on your footprint, but don't just think on eye-level! By taking your shelves super high, you can access a whole other world of storage solutions and you'll finally have a valid excuse for a sliding library ladder! You know you want one!
We love this idea SO much! If you need extra seating in your home, why not think about building a custom built-in seating area that can be surrounded by inset shelving as well? You'll get the cozy relaxation spot that you crave and have a common sense solution for book and magazine storage too!
If you have window styles that create a recess, such as bay or bow windows, you should definitely think about a window seat! Not only will it be a comfortable and practical addition, it will look stunning and you can easily add some integrated storage too! Drawers, cupboards or even a simple lift-up lid are all brilliant ideas!
We all need a little seating in our hallways, just to make popping your shoes on that bit easier, but you really should be thinking about choosing a style of chair that can hide some handy storage too! This reclaimed pew is perfect, as the seat lifts up to reveal a handy stash-zone for shoes and boots!
Who doesn't love a gorgeous ottoman? They work well in literally every room, from a bedroom through to a living room, and can be terrific for hiding clutter away! In a living room, they are the perfect place for remote controls and magazines, plus, they are great for putting your feet up on!
We don't think you can ever have enough space in your bedroom, so a storage bed is a fantastic idea! we don't think that you can even remotely tell that this gorgeous sleigh bed opens up to reveal a wealth of extra space, but stick with us, as we're about to prove that it does!
Wow! FINALLY, a place to store all your bulky bed linen, towels and even some Christmas presents that you want to hide away. This would make seasonal wardrobe rotations a piece of cake as well!
For more space maximization tips, take a look at this article: 3 space-savvy apartments you'll love.