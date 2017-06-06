Your browser is out-of-date.

When 2 worlds collide: old school and modern aesthetics!

SHOW ROOM, Travertini & Pietre S.r.l. a socio unico Travertini & Pietre S.r.l. a socio unico Classic style bathroom Stone Beige
Old school and modern looks, on paper, should be totally at odds with each other, in terms of cohesive interior design, but in reality, they work so well together and we are going to prove it to you today! Ask any interior designer and they'll tell you that a piquant mix of old and new can actually heighten the impact of both facets, through effective contrast, and we think it can work in every room of your home, from your kitchen through to your bathroom. Come with us now as we show you why you need to mix up your design aesthetic!

1. Modern shelves and an antique-style sink.

Kitchen with Concrete countertops and white oak shelving
This kitchen has a lot going on in terms of mixed styles, but a modern concrete counter, contemporary wooden shelving and a fabulous take on a traditional butler sink work so well together! What an eclectic look!

2. Glass and wood; the perfect combination.

homify Modern Bathroom
The very modern style of this room division is so wonderfully contrasted by parquet flooring and a vintage sink unit! This room has all the benefits of modern plumbing, but with such an oldy-worldy look!

3. Minimalism meets tradition.

Bathroom with Concrete finished walls
Wow! This bathroom is so contemporary and chic, with sharp lines and an all-white finish, but the light fixtures and faucets have such an antique look. That's not the end of the contrast though, as we are about to show you a little more!

Bathroom with Concrete Finishes
Can we take a minute to really appreciate the shower curtain rail here? Finished in antique black, the metalwork really does cut through the modern vibe perfectly.

4. Modern suite meets traditional supports.

Bathroom
There's no getting away from the fact that the suite items here are very contemporary, but by adding in polished metal supports, the balancing act of old and new has been masterfully coordinated. An illuminated mirror really turns the contemporary look up a notch too!

5. Modern shapes and old school materials.

SHOW ROOM, Travertini & Pietre S.r.l. a socio unico
Now THIS bathroom has a medley of fantastic old and new touches, but most notable is the use of a traditional material for all the suite items, which have been carved into fabulously modern shapes! This bath is such a focal point, but wait until you see some of the other details.

SHOW ROOM, Travertini & Pietre S.r.l. a socio unico
A super contemporary faucet is the perfect addition to all the natural stoneware in this bathroom, not to mention the sleek and simple mirror!

SHOW ROOM, Travertini & Pietre S.r.l. a socio unico
A few more old school elements have crept in here, with a vintage sink and ornate mirror! As a whole, this bathroom must look incredible. Let's test that theory!

SHOW ROOM, Travertini & Pietre S.r.l. a socio unico
Well, how right were we? What a gorgeous space that is as tactile and calm as it is a hybrid of design styles! WOW!

6. Modern meets retro!

Kitchens, Clean Design
The 60s-style bar stools here, as well as groovy glass light fixtures really add in a wonderfully retro vibe to an otherwise very sharp and contemporary kitchen! What we really love is the inclusion of marble countertops as well, as they really straddle the line between upmarket modern chic and traditional materials!

7. A modern farmhouse kitchen.

<고덕 래미안 힐스테이트>
Would you ever have thought that a kitchen could look modern and farmhouse in style, all at the same time? No? Neither would we, until we saw this one! New white cabinets and pretty wall tiles keep things sleek and fresh, but add in a rustic dining table and a GORGEOUS chandelier and suddenly, you have the ultimate hybrid space!

For more traditional vs modern inspiration, take a look at this article: Home facades: modern versus traditional style.

Do you love the mix of modern and traditional styles here?

