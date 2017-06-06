When 2 worlds collide: old school and modern aesthetics!

Old school and modern looks, on paper, should be totally at odds with each other, in terms of cohesive interior design, but in reality, they work so well together and we are going to prove it to you today! Ask any interior designer and they'll tell you that a piquant mix of old and new can actually heighten the impact of both facets, through effective contrast, and we think it can work in every room of your home, from your kitchen through to your bathroom. Come with us now as we show you why you need to mix up your design aesthetic!