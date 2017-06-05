Penthouse rooms that will blow you away!

Have you ever wanted to take a sneaky look around some of the most exclusive penthouse apartments, just to see how stylish and opulent they are? Well… today is your lucky day! We have found a host of incredible rooms, all decorated by a wonderful team of interior designers, and we are going to give you a look around, right now! We've pulled together a few snaps of some bedrooms, bathrooms, kitchens and living rooms to show you, so if you fancy getting the penthouse look in your home, you might just pick up some seriously cool style tips here!
This palette of grays is just so ridiculously high end and fabulous, don;t you agree? Paneled walls are a revelation and add serious heritage charm and a cacophony of glass keeps the sophistication levels high. Statement lighting really takes things up a notch to!
We love the way these soft drapes add so much shape and texture to the living room here! This is clearly a variation on a theme, but we really like the inclusion of some single armchairs to add extra comfort. The art is really playing a huge role here too!
WOW! This fireplace has such natural grandeur and appeal that we can't stop staring at it! Gray has been used to great effect again, but this time, it's the luxe fabrics that are adding a huge amount of character. Seriously… a velvet chaise-style sofa? AMAZING!
You can probably tell by now that all of these rooms have been used to showcase potential design choices, which is why they all look a little similar and the hots keep on coming with the bedrooms! This four-poster bed is a triumph and really works well with the curtains! What a fresh vibe!
Would you expect anything less from a penthouse home than some seriously beautiful dark hardwood floors? No? Us neither! The simple and elegant decor here works so wonderfully well and really does have an upmarket aesthetic.
Ooof! Just look at the quilted headboard here! In essence, all of these bedrooms have been very similar, but a few little changes can really affect how a room feels. Gray curtains and white walls are such a cool staple though!
A gorgeous kitchen, complete with a marble island is everything we'd expect to see in a penthouse apartment. The mix of beige cabinets, gray walls and large stainless appliances looks so wonderfully chic and beautifully blended, all at the same time!
You don't need a massive kitchen to make a statement, as this lovely little galley installation proves! With a totally cream palette at play, this is a neutral and nice space, with plenty of potential for a piquant accent color to come into play!
Even from outside, these glossy kitchens look amazing. How can a room literally exude expensive charm?
No exclusive penthouse apartment is complete without a striking bathroom! The monochrome floor is something else, while marble everywhere else really adds to the pricey aesthetic! The large mirror here is just so chic!
If we take no other style tips (though in all honesty, we already have!) from this article, we are definitely making a note to look out for tiles like these! With brass fixtures and fittings, a mirrored vanity unit and contrasting shower tiles in place, this room looks phenomenal!
Neutral doesn't have to mean boring, if you are willing to experiment with patterns and one thing we are seeing is that penthouse apartments do it regularly! The faceted look here is simply lovely, as is the symmetry, but when you add in polished metal and glass, the finished look is SO opulent!
