Penthouse rooms that will blow you away!

Have you ever wanted to take a sneaky look around some of the most exclusive penthouse apartments, just to see how stylish and opulent they are? Well… today is your lucky day! We have found a host of incredible rooms, all decorated by a wonderful team of interior designers, and we are going to give you a look around, right now! We've pulled together a few snaps of some bedrooms, bathrooms, kitchens and living rooms to show you, so if you fancy getting the penthouse look in your home, you might just pick up some seriously cool style tips here!