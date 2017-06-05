Your browser is out-of-date.

Beautiful kitchen table and surface combinations!

press profile homify
Mount Pleasant, Simply Italian Simply Italian Modern Kitchen
Open-plan kitchens and dining rooms are wonderful, but if you don't get either the right matching or contrasting surfaces in place, the overall aesthetic will be nothing short of disappointing! Ask any kitchen planner and they'll tell you that you don't have to have everything matching perfectly in order to have a really cohesive and stylish space to enjoy, which is why we are going to show you a heady mixture of tables and surfaces that either match or complement each other in terms of enjoying some piquant contrast! If you're ready for a little inspiration, then let's get started!

1. Perfect harmony!

Housing Development, Clapham , Simply Italian Simply Italian Modern Kitchen
Simply Italian

Housing Development, Clapham

Simply Italian
Simply Italian
Simply Italian

Let's start with a gorgeous matching set! A super dark wood dining table carries on from a dark countertop here and creates a natural cohesion between preparation and serving surfaces. It's amplified by the white chair covers mimicking the white kitchen cabinets!

2. Natural continuation.

Housing Development, Clapham , Simply Italian Simply Italian Modern Kitchen
Simply Italian

Housing Development, Clapham

Simply Italian
Simply Italian
Simply Italian

Blink and you could easily miss the fact that  there is a table and a countertop here, rather than just one continuous stream of surface area! We really are loving these dark surfaces that add drama and serious style.

3. Divided only by shape!

Housing Development, Clapham , Simply Italian Simply Italian Modern Kitchen
Simply Italian

Housing Development, Clapham

Simply Italian
Simply Italian
Simply Italian

Let's let a little creativity creep in now, as the color of the table and surfaces here still match, but with a circular table in place, the shapes really do allow for some evolving style. We really love the contrast of angles and curves, even if they are shrouded in the same hue!

4. A simple solution.

Housing Development, Clapham , Simply Italian Simply Italian Modern Kitchen
Simply Italian

Housing Development, Clapham

Simply Italian
Simply Italian
Simply Italian

Of course, there is a solution to this cohesion issue… simply turn a leg of countertop into a breakfast bar/dining space. OK, now we've got that out of the way, let's see some contrasts!

5. Setting the tone.

Chelsea Basement, Simply Italian Simply Italian Modern Kitchen
Simply Italian

Chelsea Basement

Simply Italian
Simply Italian
Simply Italian

We're going to show you this monolithic white kitchen counter and see if you can guess what kind of dining table is also in place here. We'll give you one clue… it definitely isn't white and sleek!

Chelsea Basement, Simply Italian Simply Italian Modern Kitchen
Simply Italian

Chelsea Basement

Simply Italian
Simply Italian
Simply Italian

AMAZING! A large, dark wooden family dining table is the perfect chunky contrast to the sleek white kitchen, but with some super crockery and glassware in place, there is a wonderful contemporary edge running through the entire room. It all just works so well, even though it shouldn't!

6. Totally at odds.

Mount Pleasant, Simply Italian Simply Italian Modern Kitchen
Simply Italian

Mount Pleasant

Simply Italian
Simply Italian
Simply Italian

A chunky granite kitchen worktop has been perfectly contrasted with an even thicker wooden dining table here and the overall look is so fabulous and family-friendly! By surrounding the table with monochrome dining chairs, elements of the kitchen design have crept in and make for a seamless transition. Gorgeous!

For even more kitchen inspiration, take a look at this article: 15 inspiring kitchen designs!

Which aesthetic did you like best?

