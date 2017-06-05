Your browser is out-of-date.

Innovative future technology you need for your home!

Cloud, Richard Clarkson Studio
Ask any interior designer and they'll tell you that staying at the very cutting edge of home technology is key to a fantastic and future-proofed property! Think of it this way; you don't want your living room sound system being defunct in a matter of weeks, do you? Nor would you want a bog standard chair if you could have something a little more unusual, right? Well read on and prepare to salivate over some serious cool tech solutions that you can absolutely justify spending your hard-earned cash on!

1. The Cloud.

Cloud, Richard Clarkson Studio
Richard Clarkson Studio

Cloud

Richard Clarkson Studio
Richard Clarkson Studio
Richard Clarkson Studio

You won't believe how amazing this invention is! The Cloud is an interactive light and speaker system, designed to look like and imitate a thundercloud, which means it looks cool as anything! Motion sensors are able to detect a person in the room and create a personlized thunder and lightning show, while the speaker facet can connect to any Bluetooth device to play music at the push of a button. Color-changing lights can be used to create the perfect ambience and get this… there are even alternative modes that can act as a nightlight! Let's see a few more shots!

Cloud, Richard Clarkson Studio
Richard Clarkson Studio

Cloud

Richard Clarkson Studio
Richard Clarkson Studio
Richard Clarkson Studio

Even the remote control is cool!

Cloud, Richard Clarkson Studio
Richard Clarkson Studio

Cloud

Richard Clarkson Studio
Richard Clarkson Studio
Richard Clarkson Studio

The visual impact is impossible to ignore!

Cloud, Richard Clarkson Studio
Richard Clarkson Studio

Cloud

Richard Clarkson Studio
Richard Clarkson Studio
Richard Clarkson Studio

At night, The Cloud is mesmerizing.

2. The Cradle chair.

Cradle, Richard Clarkson Studio
Richard Clarkson Studio

Cradle

Richard Clarkson Studio
Richard Clarkson Studio
Richard Clarkson Studio

called the Cradle chair, this rocker has been designed to offer a safe and relaxing space which can help to simplify the overstimulation of the sense that we all fall prey to! The designers say that the design was heavily directed by a synthesis of research into Autism and children with Rhythmic Movement Disorder (RMD) as well as safety, sustainability, function, and aesthetics. There is a strong message that this chair is for everyone though! Shall we look a little closer?

Easy assembly makes this a real plus point!

Cradle, Richard Clarkson Studio
Richard Clarkson Studio

Cradle

Richard Clarkson Studio
Richard Clarkson Studio
Richard Clarkson Studio

Style and comfort in equal measure!

Cradle, Richard Clarkson Studio
Richard Clarkson Studio

Cradle

Richard Clarkson Studio
Richard Clarkson Studio
Richard Clarkson Studio

3. The Pip Lamp.

Pip, Richard Clarkson Studio
Richard Clarkson Studio

Pip

Richard Clarkson Studio
Richard Clarkson Studio
Richard Clarkson Studio

Pip is a wonderfully adaptable modular lighting and charging system that has a number of different segments, which can all be connected or used on their own. Every layer can work individually or as a larger whole and is fantastically interactive and interchangeable. Come and take a look at how much it can be split!

Woah! A different layer for every function!

Pip, Richard Clarkson Studio
Richard Clarkson Studio

Pip

Richard Clarkson Studio
Richard Clarkson Studio
Richard Clarkson Studio

Even the different segments look stylish!

Pip, Richard Clarkson Studio
Richard Clarkson Studio

Pip

Richard Clarkson Studio
Richard Clarkson Studio
Richard Clarkson Studio

Perfect for exterior and interior use!

Pip, Richard Clarkson Studio
Richard Clarkson Studio

Pip

Richard Clarkson Studio
Richard Clarkson Studio
Richard Clarkson Studio

It's great when tech can be pretty too!

Pip, Richard Clarkson Studio
Richard Clarkson Studio

Pip

Richard Clarkson Studio
Richard Clarkson Studio
Richard Clarkson Studio

4. Quadra by Bulbo.

Quadra, Bulbo®
Bulbo®

Bulbo®
Bulbo®
Bulbo®

Quadra is an LED light system that offers year-round sunlight, even indoors, in order to keep your vegetables, herbs, and house plants happy and growing consistently. Created in beautiful white varnished aluminium, Quadra is lightweight and flexible and designed to be able to fit into any space or aesthetic. More than that, it's totally adjustable in order to bestow any plant with alternating light frequencies! Clever stuff! let's see a little more!

How stylish are these fabulous little creations?

Quadra, Bulbo®
Bulbo®

Bulbo®
Bulbo®
Bulbo®

Perfect, even as desktop accessories!

Quadra, Bulbo®
Bulbo®

Bulbo®
Bulbo®
Bulbo®

Your cooking will never be better if you have one!

Quadra, Bulbo®
Bulbo®

Bulbo®
Bulbo®
Bulbo®

Every plant can benefit from some time under a Quadra!

Quadra, Bulbo®
Bulbo®

Bulbo®
Bulbo®
Bulbo®

5. Cynara by Bulbo.

Cynara, Bulbo®
Bulbo®

Bulbo®
Bulbo®
Bulbo®

If the Quadra wasn't quite fulfilling your growing needs, then the Cynara might! Fitted with LED technology and offering incredibly energy-efficient usage, a terracotta lampshade contributes to a lovely aesthetic, as well as a handy device! The Cynara can be attached to an aluminium rod, in order to be staked into a plant pot, or stylishly suspended from above, for maximum impact! Let's see a little more!

What a charming display!

Cynara, Bulbo®
Bulbo®

Bulbo®
Bulbo®
Bulbo®

6. Wood-effect floor tiles.

Wood effect floor tiles Acadia Biondo 22,5x90
homify

Wood effect floor tiles Acadia Biondo 22,5x90

homify
homify
homify

Offering the perfect combination of the warm and gentle aesthetic of natural wood and the hardwearing nature of ceramic floor tiles, these wood-effect floor coverings are utterly fantastic! You could use them in every single room of the house as well, even a wet room! Have a look at how convincing a few more varieties are!

We really wouldn't know that this wasn't real wood!

Wood effect floor tiles Acadia Grigio 22,5x90
homify

Wood effect floor tiles Acadia Grigio 22,5x90

homify
homify
homify

Hardy and gorgeous? What a perfect combination!

Wood effect tiles, ItalianGres
ItalianGres

Wood effect tiles

ItalianGres
ItalianGres
ItalianGres

7. Stylish radiator covers.

Saffron Radiator Cover
Cool Radiators? It's Covered!

Saffron Radiator Cover

Cool Radiators? It’s Covered!
Cool Radiators? It’s Covered!
Cool Radiators? It’s Covered!

We know that this isn't technically a piece of technology, but it is an innovation! Radiators really do challenge even the most talented of interior designers, as they are a necessity, but can be SO unattractive! A cracking solution to the problem are these beautifully manufactured radiator covers, which allow hot air to circulate without any interference, but also hide away the ugly! Amazing, right? Well, let's see a few more options!

Wood effect can blend with existing furniture!

Matching Radiator Cover and Bathroom Sink Unit
Cool Radiators? It’s Covered!

Matching Radiator Cover and Bathroom Sink Unit

Cool Radiators? It’s Covered!
Cool Radiators? It’s Covered!
Cool Radiators? It’s Covered!

Plain white always looks right!

Painted Radiator Cover
Cool Radiators? It’s Covered!

Painted Radiator Cover

Cool Radiators? It’s Covered!
Cool Radiators? It’s Covered!
Cool Radiators? It’s Covered!

Rich wood makes such a pretty feature of a necessary installation!

Oak Radiator Cover
Cool Radiators? It’s Covered!

Oak Radiator Cover

Cool Radiators? It’s Covered!
Cool Radiators? It’s Covered!
Cool Radiators? It’s Covered!

If you're in a funky decor mood, come and take a look at this article: 12 funky kids bedrooms that will earn you serious cool parent points!

Bathroom decor: 15 small bathrooms to see before renovating yours!
Are you going to invest in any of these items?

