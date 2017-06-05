Innovative future technology you need for your home!

Ask any interior designer and they'll tell you that staying at the very cutting edge of home technology is key to a fantastic and future-proofed property! Think of it this way; you don't want your living room sound system being defunct in a matter of weeks, do you? Nor would you want a bog standard chair if you could have something a little more unusual, right? Well read on and prepare to salivate over some serious cool tech solutions that you can absolutely justify spending your hard-earned cash on!
You won't believe how amazing this invention is! The Cloud is an interactive light and speaker system, designed to look like and imitate a thundercloud, which means it looks cool as anything! Motion sensors are able to detect a person in the room and create a personlized thunder and lightning show, while the speaker facet can connect to any Bluetooth device to play music at the push of a button. Color-changing lights can be used to create the perfect ambience and get this… there are even alternative modes that can act as a nightlight! Let's see a few more shots!
Even the remote control is cool!
The visual impact is impossible to ignore!
At night, The Cloud is mesmerizing.
called the Cradle chair, this rocker has been designed to offer a safe and relaxing space which can help to simplify the overstimulation of the sense that we all fall prey to! The designers say that
the design was heavily directed by a synthesis of research into Autism and children with Rhythmic Movement Disorder (RMD) as well as safety, sustainability, function, and aesthetics. There is a strong message that this chair is for everyone though! Shall we look a little closer?
Pip is a wonderfully adaptable modular lighting and charging system that has a number of different segments, which can all be connected or used on their own. Every layer can work individually or as a larger whole and is fantastically interactive and interchangeable. Come and take a look at how much it can be split!
Quadra is an LED light system that offers year-round sunlight, even indoors, in order to keep your vegetables, herbs, and house plants happy and growing consistently. Created in beautiful white varnished aluminium, Quadra is lightweight and flexible and designed to be able to fit into any space or aesthetic. More than that, it's totally adjustable in order to bestow any plant with alternating light frequencies! Clever stuff! let's see a little more!
If the Quadra wasn't quite fulfilling your growing needs, then the Cynara might! Fitted with LED technology and offering incredibly energy-efficient usage, a terracotta lampshade contributes to a lovely aesthetic, as well as a handy device! The Cynara can be attached to an aluminium rod, in order to be staked into a plant pot, or stylishly suspended from above, for maximum impact! Let's see a little more!
Offering the perfect combination of the warm and gentle aesthetic of natural wood and the hardwearing nature of ceramic floor tiles, these wood-effect floor coverings are utterly fantastic! You could use them in every single room of the house as well, even a wet room! Have a look at how convincing a few more varieties are!
We know that this isn't technically a piece of technology, but it is an innovation! Radiators really do challenge even the most talented of interior designers, as they are a necessity, but can be SO unattractive! A cracking solution to the problem are these beautifully manufactured radiator covers, which allow hot air to circulate without any interference, but also hide away the ugly! Amazing, right? Well, let's see a few more options!
