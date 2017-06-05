Innovative future technology you need for your home!

Ask any interior designer and they'll tell you that staying at the very cutting edge of home technology is key to a fantastic and future-proofed property! Think of it this way; you don't want your living room sound system being defunct in a matter of weeks, do you? Nor would you want a bog standard chair if you could have something a little more unusual, right? Well read on and prepare to salivate over some serious cool tech solutions that you can absolutely justify spending your hard-earned cash on!