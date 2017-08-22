Your browser is out-of-date.

Bathroom ideas: Phenomenal bath styles you simply have to see!

The Union Bath In Glass Mosaic, BC Designs BC Designs BathroomBathtubs & showers
We all know that any truly stylish bathroom needs a striking focal point and while not everybody wants or has room for both a bath and a shower, if you are team bath, then you need to see all these fantastic designs that we've found to show you! As varied in shape, size and stature as they can possibly be, we think that the bathroom designers that crafted these wondrous tubs had a clear focus on marrying comfort, function and style, which has resulted in some utterly fantastical creations. If you love nothing more than a long soak in the tub, you MUST consider one of these options, as we don't think you'll ever regret it, so come and enjoy! So, let's get inspired and take notes for the bathroom of your dreams…

1. Small but perfectly formed, this contemporary freestanding tub is a worthy focal point of any bathroom!

Dinkee Bath BC Designs BathroomBathtubs & showers
BC Designs

Dinkee Bath

2. Wow! You can certainly see why this bath is called the 'chalice'. Love the slim profile!

Chalice Minor Bath BC Designs BathroomBathtubs & showers
BC Designs

Chalice Minor Bath

3. Fantastic and freestanding, this roll-top design has such a traditional aesthetic!

The Fitzroy Bath BC Designs BathroomBathtubs & showers
BC Designs

The Fitzroy Bath

4. Despite the crisp lines, this bath is anything but square!

Parama Bath BC Designs BathroomBathtubs & showers
BC Designs

Parama Bath

5. A black bathtub? So striking and different, not to mention a little gothic!

The Excelsior Bath BC Designs BathroomBathtubs & showers
BC Designs

The Excelsior Bath

6. WOW! This bath looks as though it has come straight off the potters wheel, albeit a very large one!

Delicata Slipper Bath BC Designs BathroomBathtubs & showers
BC Designs

Delicata Slipper Bath

7. This rectangular roll-top bath has such a different and tactile look! Perfect for heritage homes!

The Senator Bath BC Designs BathroomBathtubs & showers
BC Designs

The Senator Bath

8. We are so into this design, finished in a pale gray and with wall-mounted taps!

Small Acrylic Boat Bath BC Designs BathroomBathtubs & showers
BC Designs

Small Acrylic Boat Bath

9. The shape of this bath looks so ergonomic and geared towards easy lounging.

Gio Bath BC Designs BathroomBathtubs & showers
BC Designs

Gio Bath

10. A fluted square bath? Talk about a contemporary bathing statement!

The Feng Bath BC Designs BathroomBathtubs & showers
BC Designs

The Feng Bath

11. perfect for small bathrooms, this wall-mounted style has curves in all the right places!

The Ancora Bath BC Designs BathroomBathtubs & showers
BC Designs

The Ancora Bath

12. Can we take a moment to really appreciate the neck support offered by this bath? So comfy!

The Aurelius Slipper Bath BC Designs BathroomBathtubs & showers
BC Designs

The Aurelius Slipper Bath

13. Is this Aphrodite's bathtub? The scalloped design is so seashell like! WOW!

The Casini Bath BC Designs BathroomBathtubs & showers
BC Designs

The Casini Bath

14. This bathtub looks as though it has been sculpted by the gods! Such style and grace!

The Maximus Bath BC Designs BathroomBathtubs & showers
BC Designs

The Maximus Bath

15. With a matching tulip-edged sink, this tub is such a work of art!

Shui Thinn Bath BC Designs BathroomBathtubs & showers
BC Designs

Shui Thinn Bath

16. Just look how much work has gone into this glass mosaic bath! Talk about making your guests die from jealousy!

The Union Bath In Glass Mosaic BC Designs BathroomBathtubs & showers
BC Designs

The Union Bath In Glass Mosaic

17. Rule Britannia! We love the embellished side panel design here that makes a very bold statement!

The Flag Bath BC Designs BathroomBathtubs & showers
BC Designs

The Flag Bath

Now you've selected your perfect tub, how about taking a look at some sinks, here: Brilliant bathroom sinks to leave you breathless.

Did you spot the tub of your dreams here?

