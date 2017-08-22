Bathroom ideas: Phenomenal bath styles you simply have to see!

We all know that any truly stylish bathroom needs a striking focal point and while not everybody wants or has room for both a bath and a shower, if you are team bath, then you need to see all these fantastic designs that we've found to show you! As varied in shape, size and stature as they can possibly be, we think that the bathroom designers that crafted these wondrous tubs had a clear focus on marrying comfort, function and style, which has resulted in some utterly fantastical creations. If you love nothing more than a long soak in the tub, you MUST consider one of these options, as we don't think you'll ever regret it, so come and enjoy! So, let's get inspired and take notes for the bathroom of your dreams…