Swish kitchens that put color to great use!

We found an amazing kitchen planner that has crafted some seriously beautiful kitchen projects, each of which have put color to amazing and inspired use and we thought it would be fun to bring a whole load of them together, to show you! We really hope that you are ready for a HUGE amount of kitchen genius, as these are going to make you desperate to upgrade and redesign your existing room, even if only to include some new and exciting color hues! We really hope you develop a love of yellow, just as we have, because we are keen to see a lot more yellow kitchens in the future!

1. Natural wood and gray are a perfect combination and look so contemporary and cool!

2. Pastel ceramics and chair cushions have livened up this marvellously muted kitchen!

3. We are definitely green with envy about this kitchen design! So organic!

4. That light fixture! The statement wallpaper! All the wood! What a combination!

5. The combination of wood and white cabinets looks so bold and crisp here!

6. Would you dare to go all out with an egg-yolk yellow kitchen? Please do!

7. Has marble and wood ever looked so good, as a duo? This is a timeless and neutral masterpiece!

8. No jokes; yellow and gray is our favorite color combo right now. So perfect for kitchens!

9. Hang on… is that a boat-shaped island? How have we lived without this white and wood wonder?

10. Neutral but accented with patterns, this kitchen is a country-style dream!

11. These floor tiles work so well with any color cabinets! Rich wood is something else!

12. Red kitchen cabinets? They're certainly making us passionate about kitchen design! Ay carumba!

13. The bronze tone here looks outrageously beautiful, especially against bright white!

14. White and gray makes us shout hooray and that's no joke! Check out that damask wallpaper too!

15. Don't underestimate how chic a black kitchen could be! Real wood prevents the gothic vibe creeping in!

16. Teal and red is knocking us dead, seriously! What a perky and unusual color scheme!

For more color inspiration, take a look at this article: Colorful Design Examples for your Home.

Peace of mind: Shoe storage solutions!
Which of these color schemes really makes you crave a new kitchen?

