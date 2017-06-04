Swish kitchens that put color to great use!

We found an amazing kitchen planner that has crafted some seriously beautiful kitchen projects, each of which have put color to amazing and inspired use and we thought it would be fun to bring a whole load of them together, to show you! We really hope that you are ready for a HUGE amount of kitchen genius, as these are going to make you desperate to upgrade and redesign your existing room, even if only to include some new and exciting color hues! We really hope you develop a love of yellow, just as we have, because we are keen to see a lot more yellow kitchens in the future!