4 small kitchens that pack a big style punch!

A small kitchen is a bugbear for so many people, but we want to show you that you can have a wonderfully stylish space, without needing a large extension! All you really need is a talented kitchen planner to guide you and a confident approach to expressing your personal tastes and you will end up with an amazing kitchen, regardless of how many square feet you have to work with! If you're having some doubts, come with us now and take a look around four stunning yet small kitchens, which, frankly, will make you so much more determined to get the very best from yours!
Wood and white is such a classic interior design combination and in a small kitchen it looks SO good. The white countertop here adds a note of hygienic freshness and really brightens up the wood, while suspended shelving adds a wealth of extra storage, without closing off the area too much! Let's take a look at some of the details here!
Retro and industrial aesthetics might not sound like they would automatically go hand-n-hand, but if this kitchen is anything to go by, they really should! Stylish vintage furniture meets cast concrete countertops with ease and a suspended shelving system offers bags of cool storage! Let's take a more intensive look around!
We see so much about making the most of small spaces by using pale colours and unfussy design, but what if an all-white room doesn't appeal? Well, that's when this WONDERFUL kitchen really comes into play! the bold decision to choose super dark cabinets is one we really applaud, as it paved the way for fabulous chic marble walls and a really unforgettable aesthetic! Come and take a look!
Nestled around the corner form a fantastically stylish living room is a beautiful little nook of a kitchen that is filled with light, thanks to a well-placed skylight. Contrasting cabinet colors work beautifully to add some classic charm and open shelving and a custom yet traditionally-inspired sink finishes this space off to perfection. Come and marvel at it!
