4 small kitchens that pack a big style punch!

homify Modern Living Room
A small kitchen is a bugbear for so many people, but we want to show you that you can have a wonderfully stylish space, without needing a large extension! All you really need is a talented kitchen planner to guide you and a confident approach to expressing your personal tastes and you will end up with an amazing kitchen, regardless of how many square feet you have to work with! If you're having some doubts, come with us now and take a look around four stunning yet small kitchens, which, frankly, will make you so much more determined to get the very best from yours! 

1. Wood and white looking right!

Wood and white is such a classic interior design combination and in a small kitchen it looks SO good. The white countertop here adds a note of hygienic freshness and really brightens up the wood, while suspended shelving adds a wealth of extra storage, without closing off the area too much! Let's take a look at some of the details here!

Shaped tiles have made for a really interesting feature wall.

The wider styling cohesion works to make the kitchen seem bigger!

With glassware this pretty, of course you want open shelves!

Just look at how chunky and rustic this wood is!

2. Retro industrial vibes.

Retro and industrial aesthetics might not sound like they would automatically go hand-n-hand, but if this kitchen is anything to go by, they really should! Stylish vintage furniture meets cast concrete countertops with ease and a suspended shelving system offers bags of cool storage!  Let's take a more intensive look around!

All the concrete here looks absolutely beautiful.

What a way to display cool cookware!

A funky feature wall? Of course there's one here!

Look how well Danish furniture works here!

3. A corking contrast!

We see so much about making the most of small spaces by using pale colours and unfussy design, but what if an all-white room doesn't appeal? Well, that's when this WONDERFUL kitchen really comes into play! the bold decision to choose super dark cabinets is one we really applaud, as it paved the way for fabulous chic marble walls and a really unforgettable aesthetic! Come and take a look!

Enclosed and dark, this kitchen breaks all the rules!

Look at the way the marble breaks up the darkness! Wow!

The attention to detail here is phenomenal!

4. Shipshape and super chic!

Nestled around the corner form a fantastically stylish living room is a beautiful little nook of a kitchen that is filled with light, thanks to a well-placed skylight. Contrasting cabinet colors work beautifully to add some classic charm and open shelving and a custom yet traditionally-inspired sink finishes this space off to perfection. Come and marvel at it!

Wow! Monochrome cabinets and cast concrete counters? Amazing!

We told you this sink was worth a look!

For more cool kitchen ideas, take a look at this article: Kitchen tools your workspace needs!

Are you feeling more positive about your small kitchen now?

