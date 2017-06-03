A perfect home for weary travellers!

With a strict brief in place, there was little room for error in this charming home, but luckily for the owners, they chose a phenomenally talented interior designer to bring their dreams to life and the results are just enchanting!
Essentially, the owners are creative types that both enjoy busy schedules and extensive travel and they wanted to come home to a light, bright and airy home that always feels composed, comfortable and stylish and wow, do they have that opportunity now! We'll tell you a little more about this home as we show you some pictures, but one thing we do want to alert you to is the presence of a secret cat corridor that links the upper bookshelves from room to room. Yes, you read that correctly! Now you have an idea of how cool and quirky this home will be, let's confirm those assumptions with some pictures!
Can we just drink in this fantastic living room for a moment? look at the combination of colors, materials and how much light is pouring in here! Wow! We'll swing back around to take a look at the fireplace, but in the meantime, let's focus on the wood flooring, white walls, gray accents and amazing retro furniture. We think we can see a hint of the cat corridor as well!
Naturally, after a period of extensive travelling, the owners of this home want to relax and recharge, which is why the skylights here are an inspired installation! Flooding the home with as much sunlight as possible, they act as a restorative tool. We are also obsessed with the easy nature of all the furniture here. Dammit all, these owners must be SUCH cool cats!
We've always wanted a reason to have a library ladder and this image certainly isn't quelling that urge! Inset shelving has made such great use of the available space and we are so into the super high-level shelving, which double as a catwalk! We feel trendier just looking at this home!
You didn't think that the bathroom in this home would let it down did you? Of course you didn't! as you can now see, it's just as stylish and hip as you expected it to be. Natural tones meet black hardware and with another amazing skylight working some magic, this is a bathroom that we would LOVE to lounge in!
We all know that all work and no play makes for a very dull person, which is why we are so obsessed with the inclusion of a cozy reading nook in this home office! Built-in bookshelves are practical and pretty and a black back wall really ties the space into the wider aesthetic.
This concrete monolith of a fireplace has us going crazy! Bold, masculine and so ruggedly practical, we are enamoured with the sharp lines an unapologetically pared back look of this installation. What a focal point!
This corner kitchen is made to measure and utterly stunning. The contrast of navy and white cabinets, along with plenty of natural wood and a slew of natural light makes this small but functional kitchen a real dream! Just wait until you see the custom sink as well!
Isn't this sink something else? Custom-designed, it offers a contemporary take on a classic butler sink and we are more than a little obsessed with it! The cast concrete worktop is catching our eye as well and can we take a moment over those open shelves? There's literally nothing we don't love about this home, apart from the fact that we don't own it!
