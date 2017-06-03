A perfect home for weary travellers!

With a strict brief in place, there was little room for error in this charming home, but luckily for the owners, they chose a phenomenally talented interior designer to bring their dreams to life and the results are just enchanting!

Essentially, the owners are creative types that both enjoy busy schedules and extensive travel and they wanted to come home to a light, bright and airy home that always feels composed, comfortable and stylish and wow, do they have that opportunity now! We'll tell you a little more about this home as we show you some pictures, but one thing we do want to alert you to is the presence of a secret cat corridor that links the upper bookshelves from room to room. Yes, you read that correctly! Now you have an idea of how cool and quirky this home will be, let's confirm those assumptions with some pictures!